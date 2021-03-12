New York Rangers at Boston Bruins

Saturday, March 13 – 1PM ET

When the Bruins play well, they resemble a campy Netflix thriller, where opponents’ mistakes never stay buried. On Thursday night, the poor Rangers saw their mental mistakes snowball into an insurmountable deficit.

For example, when Chris Kreider attempted an indirect pass to Mika Zibanejad on a power play entry, the pass misfired. This led to a Brad Marchand dash and shorthanded goal by Patrice Bergeron. Oops.

In the second frame, which is the period of the long change, Boston exploited K’Andre Miller’s icing and exposed the right-handed Jacob Trouba (who was further from the New York bench). Trouba didn’t have an opportunity to change after the icing, and the fatigued New York defenceman failed to latch onto his man quickly enough, allowing David Krejci to utilize a seam pass to Jacob DeBrusk.

The Bruins are 7-2-1 at home, and their last five home wins have been in regulation. One advantage of being in your own barn is the opportunity to make the last change, and against the Rangers, the Bruins are uniquely capable of harnessing that advantage.

Boston is the best team in the NHL in faceoffs and New York is the worst. At home, the Bruins have agency to sic the Bergeron line on any Rangers forward trio or defensive pairing any time they please. Bergeron is incredible at winning draws, and this advantage in the faceoff circle allows Boston to run creative set plays to gin up offence in the Rangers’ own end, or to pave lanes to exit the Boston end.

Still, the last two times the Bruins won by three or more goals, they followed that up with a combined one goal in their two subsequent contests. Boston has been beset by inconsistency in its offence, which was underscored on Thursday by Krejci scoring his first goal of the season and DeBrusk his second.

As of this writing, there is still some uncertainty about goaltender Igor Shesterkin’s timeline, and if he plays on Saturday afternoon, suddenly those long-distance shots that found the twine on Thursday will be absorbed by the New York goaltender. It gnaws at one’s frontal lobe that the Bruins struggle to score and generate offence at 5-on-5, ranking in the bottom six offensively in expected goals and high-danger chances.

The Bruins are 4-4-2 in their last 10 games, and even though they have games in hand versus their peers in the East, there is pressure to capitalize on a mediocre Rangers team, lest Boston falls out of a playoff spot. The -200 moneyline is madness, but at -117 for a 60-minute line I like Boston to grab the W.

Pick: Boston Bruins -117

Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning

Saturday, March 13 – 7PM ET

In the snap of one’s fingers, a strength can turn into a weakness. The Nashville Predators have long been heralded for their defence. In 2017, the Predators reached the Stanley Cup Final on the back of their playmaking defensive group and redoubtable goaltender. Even though the team’s success has flagged in recent years, Roman Josi, the anchor of the blueline, snatched the Norris Trophy last season. Fast-forward to present day and the storm has arrived.

Only Ottawa and San Jose have a worse goaltending tandem by the metric Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) than Nashville. With Juuse Saros on the shelf with an upper-body injury, Pekka Rinne got the start on Thursday night against Carolina. Rinne was pulled, finishing with a -2.72 GSAx on the night.

In fairness to Rinne, Nashville’s defensive group is decimated, with Josi and Ryan Ellis injured, and Dante Fabbro suspended. Zooming in on the defensive pairing stats, Nashville saw the ice slant with Carolina controlling possession any time Nashville’s Mattias Ekholm left the ice. On Saturday night, Nashville travels to Tampa Bay, where the Predators meet a Lightning team that just concluded a six-game road trip and is 9-1 at home.

The Lightning have won the last seven games that Andrei Vasilevskiy has started, and Vasilevskiy has not lost at home this season. Since this game is only in the budget at the 60-minute line, it is worth underlining that the Lightning won five of those seven contests in regulation time. As it stands right now, Vasilevskiy is the favourite to win the Vezina Trophy and leads the NHL in GSAx.

The Nashville forward group has been hobbled by injuries, and in its last 10 games has a meagre 1.64 goals per game at 5-on-5 per hour. Only two teams generated fewer goals per 60 minutes during that stretch. Filip Forsberg leads Nashville with 10 goals, but he only has one in his last nine games, and Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper will be giddy to match up certain defensive pairings and lines against the Predators’ first line.

The most interesting strategic angle for this game involves the second period. The Lightning have a +12 goal differential in the middle frame while the Predators have a whopping -20 goal differential. Despite the Predators’ blighted defensive group, they are going to be desperate to direct pass the puck out of their own end during the period of the long change. But Tampa Bay will have its defencemen holding the blueline and trying to play a territorial game in an effort to exhaust Nashville.

Favourites are boring picks until they win. Then they rock. With Tampa Bay coming off a loss at home against a reeling Nashville squad, the price and narrower path to win in regulation time shouldn’t dissuade bettors from grabbing this.

Pick: Lightning -155

Montreal Canadiens at Calgary Flames

Saturday, March 13 – 7PM ET

Finding success betting NHL regular-season games is about timing. If on Feb. 20 you were a believer in the New York Islanders with their 8-6-3 record, and decided to back them consistently, you would have reaped a windfall. And likewise if you faded Montreal starting that same day. Like stocks, you need to anticipate tomorrow’s headlines.

The hiring of Darryl Sutter as coach means bettors have a choice. Buy into the newfangled Flames or believe the core is rotten and Calgary will stay mercurial. After one game, I’m planting my flag in the this-coaching-change-is-significant camp.

On Thursday night, at 5-on-5, Calgary finished with a better expected goals and high-danger chances than Montreal – no small feat – while playing more north-south hockey with lots of pucks chipped below the Montreal goal line. Most importantly, for a team that has been characterized by its yo-yoing performance, the Flames finished with more 5-on-5 shots than the Canadiens in every period. The steadier play from the Calgary skaters boosted goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who had been struggling pre-Sutter. Markstrom finished with a 0.88 GSAx on the night, third best among goaltenders who played on Thursday.

With Canadiens defenceman Ben Chiarot hurt, a team that struggles to score suddenly has a huge hole in its back end. Coach Dominque Ducharme is a new face behind the bench, but his record thus far has been inauspicious. With the Flames tightening their defence under Sutter and having the benefit of playing only their second game this week while Montreal will be on their fourth, Calgary’s moneyline at -118 is worth snatching up.

Pick: Flames -118