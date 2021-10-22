The beginning of the NHL season is a time of discovery.

We still don’t know much because the sample size is small, and our powers of speculation are dulled by constant injury news.

Thankfully, there are a few constants to help guide us, such as the fact that it is difficult for a team to win on the road with little rest.

Here are my best bets for Saturday’s NHL slate.

Calgary Flames at Washington Capitals

Saturday, October 23 – 1 PM ET

We live in an age where sports legends are enjoying extended primes. In hockey, reaching 30 has often translated into a precipitous drop in production for high-volume scorers. But Alex Ovechkin, at 36, is sui generis. He is still an elite sniper and has not demonstrated that he is slowing down. Far from it, given he has won the Maurice Richard Trophy four times since turning 30, which is completely insane.

The Washington Capitals’ foe on Saturday is the Calgary Flames, who have an underwhelming record at 1-1-1. However, in expected goals against and allowing high-danger chances they have been one of the best teams in the NHL so far. Washington is bottom-10 in high-danger chances manufactured and fifth in the league in shooting percentage at 5-on-5 with a scorching 11.22 clip. Perhaps an ostensibly strong defensive team will shut out a Capitals squad that has benefited from good puck luck from the hop?

Maybe. Quality of competition is worth pointing out, as the Flames played prospective league doormats Anaheim and Detroit in two of their first three games. Against Edmonton, a high-powered offence, the Flames surrendered five goals and the Oilers’ top scorer, Connor McDavid, netted a hat trick.

Furthermore, I have doubts about Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom’s ability to fend off Ovechkin’s many attempts on goal. Markstrom has gotten the nod in all three games so far, submitting a mediocre -0.55 GSAx.

To start the season, Ovechkin has been without trusty centre Nicklas Backstrom, and it hasn’t mattered. Evgeny Kuznetsov has worked splendidly as his pivot. Ovechkin has four goals in four games, and despite being held goalless against the New Jersey Devils, he collected seven shot attempts and five scoring chances.

Coming off a scoreless game, Ovechkin will be hammering shots from all spots on the ice. That much we know. Ovechkin wants the all-time goal-scoring record, and the public stands to profit off that.

Pick: Ovechkin to score a goal at -140

Anaheim Ducks at Minnesota Wild

Saturday, October 23 – 6 PM ET

No one will give you plaudits and handshakes for taking a heavy favourite. The sportsbooks make you pay – literally – and the only way to benefit is if you feel near certainty. But near certainty needs to be predicated on intense internal scrutiny. I like the Minnesota Wild over the Anaheim Ducks more than other lopsided lines on the docket, but envisioning scenarios for how Minnesota loses to Anaheim is important to the evaluation process.

The first time these teams played, on October 15, the Wild doubled the Ducks’ shots at 5-on-5. Minnesota held Anaheim to a meagre 0.89 expected goals. And yet Anaheim goaltender Anthony Stolarz posted a 1.57 Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) and kept Anaheim competitive. Goaltending is one reason the Ducks could pull off an upset. Cam Talbot’s GSAx of -0.68 is nothing to brag about, but if the Wild start Kaapo Kahkonen, he is a far worse option.

Another worst-case scenario for bettors is that Minnesota loses because of its penalty kill. In every game this season, the Wild have allowed a power-play goal and this could be a low-scoring affair. The Ducks don’t have many strengths, but they are currently converting on one-third of their man-advantage opportunities.

So, should these potential landmines dissuade a wager on Minnesota? I don’t think so. Consider: An extremely young Ducks team will be playing its fourth game in six nights when they travel to Minnesota for Saturday’s affair. Sure, the divisions are different than last season, but the Wild were 21-5-2 at their own barn while basically .500 on the road.

Most of all, bettors could be looking at favourable early-season pricing. The Wild are one of the best teams in the NHL in expected goals against per 60 minutes. The Ducks are the worst. A larger trend is at work. Anaheim was dreadful last season in expected goals and high-danger chances and Minnesota was strong. There is a chasm separating these two teams, and in two months there is a danger that bettors will get priced out.

The Wild are attractive because of their depth and versatility. They can attack off the rush. They can forecheck. Their defencemen are aggressively trying to contribute offence. Against Winnipeg on Tuesday night, the Minnesota forwards were getting caught too often beneath the puck, giving the Jets time and room to transition (see Andrew Copp goal). But with several days between games, I expect that buccaneering attitude to be cleaned up by Saturday.

Speaking to the virtues of the Wild’s depth, Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic highlighted that Minnesota has the luxury of sticking Kevin Fiala, who had very similar advanced stats to Kirill Kaprizov last season, on its third line.

The Ducks are very young and in the process of rebuilding. Veteran Hampus Lindholm remains a viable shutdown defenceman, but otherwise the defensive group is vulnerable. The biggest liability is Ducks’ first-round pick from 2020, Jamie Drysdale. Drysdale was on the ice for three 5-on-5 goals on Thursday night, and Andrew Copp’s goal was a shot-pass where Winnipeg preyed on Drysdale.

The Ducks allowed 34.39 shots per 60 minutes at 5-on-5, and their problems exiting their zone and driving play won’t disappear when they’re playing against a Wild team that retrieves so well that it is collecting 41.4 shots per hour at 5-on-5. Yeesh.

The Wild are more skilled, better rested, and at home. I’ll snatch the 60-minute line to whittle down the odds.

Pick: Wild -175 in regulation

Buffalo Sabres at New Jersey Devils

Saturday, October 23 – 7 PM ET

During the off-season, the Buffalo Sabres were a subject of ridicule. The Jack Eichel situation is a fiasco. Sam Reinhart may help another team win the Presidents’ Trophy. The Sabres’ roster is AHL calibre. Plot twist: Buffalo won its first three games of the season. Puck luck and weak opponents have helped, but the Sabres boast the best expected goals against per 60 minutes of any team in the NHL. Has reality been upended?

Before the season, coach Don Granato predicted an aggressive Sabres team that wouldn’t sit back and play conservatively. That may have been posturing. The Sabres we’ve seen so far won’t beat themselves. They are stacking the neutral zone and using a one-man forecheck. They layer to block shots and will cluster around the middle slot. No. 1 defenceman Rasmus Dahlin, who struggled badly under Ralph Krueger, is thriving under Granato, a shift that dates back to last season when the switch first occurred.

But all three Buffalo wins were at home. Now, the schedule becomes more difficult with Buffalo playing another home game against the formidable Boston Bruins on Friday night, then travelling to New Jersey for Saturday’s contest. The Devils will be without Jack Hughes, their best player, but the boys from the Garden State are going to be a tough out.

The Devils are 2-1, and while it’s easy to attribute their early success solely to Hughes, that would be misleading. Before Thursday, the Devils were pounding teams in expected goals and high-danger chances even when Hughes was not on the ice. Their game against the Capitals was deflating in that respect, as the Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer lines, which flourished in their first two games, were stymied against a formidable Washington team.

The Devils’ off-season moves also took a hit on Thursday – their imported first pair defencemen Dougie Hamilton and Ryan Graves were on the ice for three goals against – but I still feel confident that their acquisitions will pay dividends for them this season. The defensive group is more mobile and potent offensively. Moreover, Ty Smith, who was the Devils’ best rearguard last season, could be returning for Saturday’s game.

Even if he doesn’t, Hamilton and Graves had been highly effective in their leading role before the Capitals game. In minutes when those two had not been on the ice with Hughes, the Devils had doubled their opponents in goals and have an expected goals percentage of 67.73.

The Devils have their problems, and good teams like the Capitals can exploit them. They can be very sloppy in their defensive coverage in their own zone – see the Anthony Mantha goal – and P.K. Subban has been a turnover machine in the early going. But New Jersey seems to have found a nice mix of young players and veterans that heralds a lineup that can put opponents on their heels with their speed.

Without Hughes, the Devils are not as offensively dynamic, but I am skeptical the Sabres have the personnel to expose New Jersey’s weaknesses. And while the Devils’ goaltending situation is concerning, so is the Sabres.’ Give me the Devils at home playing a Sabres team short on rest, please.

Pick: Devils -180