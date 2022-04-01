No one likes to wait. With the playoffs a month away, we are inching closer to the greatest time of the year. With three matchups featuring six surefire playoff teams, I thought it would be nice to start the festivities early. My hook? I want the teams with great home records.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Colorado Avalanche

Saturday, April 2 – 3:00 PM ET

The question on Saturday that will determine this contest is: Can the Penguins sap the Avalanche’s speed? If they can’t, Pittsburgh could lose handily.

When facing a bully, the first rule is don’t back down. The Avalanche are that metaphorical bully. Sink on entries and concede the offensive zone and Colorado can wax any adversary. The alternative is, as showcased in their game against the San Jose Sharks Thursday night, if a team steps up and tries to hold the line, the Avalanche can slide past the defender one-on-one. The latter is the lesser of two bad options.

The Penguins aren’t slow, but a decelerated game is probably their likeliest path to winning. To triumph, they will need to grind Colorado down with their forecheck and cycle. Tire the Avalanche with extended offensive zone time and they can get sloppy on their switches. Heck, Avalanche coach Jared Bednar has preached that he wants simpler passes, so if the Penguins can effectively seal the perimeter, they could force the Avalanche into reckless passes through the middle.

Where this game is most concerning for the Penguins is in transition defence. In their last meeting, the New York Rangers preyed on Pittsburgh with the second wave of their attack. The Avalanche defencemen have permission to attack any time they see an opportunity, and Colorado staggers its rush to make it harder for defences to sort out. If Pittsburgh only has one forward back, that will be a problem.

Against San Jose, the Avalanche utilized the area pass a few times to initiate their transition and get their skill players out in space. Having too many players beneath the puck is certain death for the Penguins. Thus, it will be fascinating to see how aggressive the Penguins’ F3 and strong-side defenceman are.

Even if the Penguins do kneecap the Avalanche’s transition offence, quick puck movement behind the net can delay the Penguins’ defensive coverage read. On the game-tying goal by the Wild’s Kirill Kaprizov, a slow read opened up the middle slot.

The Avalanche like to bring a forward to the point, spread three skaters across, and shoot into a double screen. Even if the Penguins can defend the shot into traffic, they will need to be cognizant of Colorado’s weak-side man rotating toward the backdoor.

It has been a tale of two seasons for Avalanche goaltender Darcy Kuemper. In the 19 games he played in 2021, his Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) was -2.76. And then 2022 started. In the new year, only Igor Shesterkin has a better GSAx. And Shesterkin is barely better! With backup goaltender Pavel Francouz having started against San Jose, Kuemper is primed to start this outing. That is bad news for Pittsburgh.

The Avalanche can win this game in a track meet, but they could also win a low-scoring, tight-checking contest. Adaptability has been a sought-after objective as Colorado looks to extend its winning ways into a Cup run. With more skill and better goaltending, I’ll take the guys with the NHL’s best home record. Taking the Avalanche at home for -140 moneyline seems like a bargain.

Pick: Avalanche -140

Minnesota Wild at Carolina Hurricanes

Saturday, April 2 – 7:00 PM ET

To construct a roster that has Stanley Cup viability, a franchise needs roster depth, elite skill, speed, a versatile playing style, and excellent goaltending. Well, the Minnesota Wild and Carolina Hurricanes are both screaming “Bingo!” because they fill all the boxes. On Saturday we could be looking at a Stanley Cup preview when these two square off.

People who didn’t take the Wild seriously have almost certainly had a change of heart these past couple of weeks. Minnesota is 7-0-1 in its last eight games and it is pasting its opponents.

During the Wild’s seven-game win streak, and even in their overtime defeat Thursday night to the Penguins, they nearly doubled opponents in high-danger chances at 5-on-5. In expected goals, they are the best in the West by a wide margin.

Despite losing to the Penguins, the Wild easily bested them in expected goals and edged them out in high-danger chances. Their speed and physicality caused the Penguins to cough up pucks, and the Wild had the shooters to capitalize. Puck management nearly fueled the Penguins, but the Carolina Hurricanes won’t be so easily cowed by Minnesota’s puck pressure. One area to pay close attention to is how Carolina uses shots to instigate chaos.

Hurricanes head coach Rod Brind’Amour wants his defencemen prioritizing a speedy shot release over power. They call it a “ready-shoot” mentality in Carolina, and it stresses not dusting the puck off, but rather getting shots on net quickly. This will put a premium on how Minnesota boxes out. Pittsburgh’s goal by Rickard Rakell showcased an opposing forward getting above the Minnesota defencemen and redirecting the puck.

The Hurricanes are so good at deflecting pucks in the middle to high slot, they can win games just by doing that, as the Montreal Canadiens can attest. On the Sebastian Aho power-play goal and Teuvo Teravainen 5-on-5 marker in Thursday’s meeting, Aho wedged himself in the shooting lane to facilitate the goals. Even on the Andrei Svechnikov goal to make the game 2-0, Carolina’s Jaccob Slavin whipped a puck on net from a bad angle and Svechnikov overpowered his enemy in the paint.

The Hurricanes are like piranhas in the neutral zone and opponents who handle the puck heedlessly can feed their counterattack. For the Wild to win this game, they must mitigate that risk with a vigorous effort from their forecheck. In the Tampa Bay Lightning’s victory over Carolina on Tuesday, the Bolts excelled at creating turnovers off the Hurricanes’ defencemen’s first pass.

Also of intrigue is the Hurricanes’ blue line. Their defencemen take an aggressive posture on pinches, and it helps fuel the cycle. If Minnesota is opportunistic, they could catch the Carolina F3 deep and get a chance off the rush.

Carolina is awesome at home and Minnesota is so-so on the road. Furthermore, with Frederik Andersen back, the Hurricanes could have a decisive goaltending advantage. With Thursday night leaving Minnesota slightly banged up, I’ll take the healthier Carolina.

Pick: Hurricanes -155

St. Louis Blues at Calgary Flames

Saturday, April 2 – 10:00 PM ET

The Calgary Flames make no secret that they want to play with pace. On Thursday night, the Los Angeles Kings did their best to bottle up the Flames’ speed. The Kings played a passive, neutral-zone forecheck, and their 1-3-1 coverage forced the Flames to grudgingly chip and chase. The Flames managed to still collect chances, but Los Angeles succeeded at stymying the Johnny Gaudreau line, holding that first line to one high-danger chance and only four shots at 5-on-5. It was mission accomplished on the scoreboard too, as the Kings notched the victory in a shootout.

Fortunately for Calgary, I don’t think St. Louis has any ambition to implement the same game plan. Instead, I see the Blues wanting to outscore the Flames rather than turn the game into a slog. The Blues are top five in the NHL in goals per game, thanks in large part to their formidable power play. But at 5-on-5, their underlying metrics are underwhelming. And to make matters worse, they are missing their best playmaker from the blue line, Torey Krug.

I think this is a really bad matchup for the Blues. In the four games they have played without Krug, the Blues have been loose on their gaps and poor at managing the puck. Around the net and in transition, they have not checked well. Sometimes, their forwards don’t even make it back to deter the opposing rush.

If you give a mouse a cookie, it is going to ask for milk. If you surrender the Flames the blue line, they are going to make a home in your defensive zone. Calgary has a very dangerous rush attack that often features the weak-side defenceman jumping into the action. The Flames are especially adept at trying the backdoor pass by having two players pushing through the center lane.

On Thursday night, the Kings’ defence loosened up when the Flames started to exit their zone with enough speed that they caught Los Angeles’s forecheckers beneath the puck. If the Blues mismanage the puck or abandon their defencemen during the Flames’ rush, Calgary could push the game to a multi-goal spread quickly.

With Blues goaltender Ville Husso expected to get the start against Edmonton on Friday night, Jordan Binnington would be positioned in the net Saturday night. On the season, Binnington has been dreadful. Of late, he has been mediocre. Either option is overmatched against Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who had a strong March and has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL this season.

The Flames are a dominant home team and have been excellent against opponents who are playing the second of a back-to-back. After losing two straight, I think Calgary gets back in the win column on Saturday. I’ll take them in regulation to get a reasonable price.

Pick: Flames -160