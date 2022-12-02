For the Anaheim Ducks, Philadelphia Flyers, and Washington Capitals, the first quarter of the season has been a time of misery and disappointment.

The Ducks and Flyers were projected to be awful and have emphatically met those expectations. The ossifying Capitals have been ravaged by injuries and have a points percentage below .500. Betting against these teams can be tricky because the sportsbooks view them skeptically and price accordingly.

And that, my friends, is the beauty of player point unders. For hockey bettors, it is the savviest way to wager on these teams’ miserable 5-on-5 play, specifically by targeting players who aren’t on the top power-play unit and don’t play with the best players. Yes, scoring is up in the NHL, but all three of these teams rank in the bottom six in goals per game.

Anaheim Ducks at Minnesota Wild

Saturday, December 3 – 2:00 PM ET

Change was coming. Lose seven of eight games and a shake up to the status quo is inevitable. Perhaps it was the Ducks being shut out on power-play opportunities against Nashville on Tuesday and then being held scoreless by Dallas on Thursday. Deep into the game, Ducks coach Dallas Eakins put his lines in a blender, splitting up Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry as a consequence of the clobbering the Ducks were sustaining.

One of my favourite duos to fade this season was the Ducks’ second line, spearheaded by Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano. But with one of them now playing with Zegras and the other with Terry, incidental point collection seems preordained.

Maybe. I’m still thinking Coach Eakins could put Zegras and Terry back together for the Ducks game Saturday against the Wild, as concentrating the roster’s best talent on one line did provide a semi-reliable stream of offence for an Anaheim squad that can’t score. When Terry played with Strome on Thursday night, the Stars scored at 5-on-5 and created a breakaway that led to a penalty shot while Anaheim failed to score. It was a different look, but it may not stick.

Scoring against the Wild should prove challenging. In expected goals against and high-danger chances against per 60 minutes, the Wild are among the top four in the league, while the Ducks are abysmal in both offensive categories. In goals scored at 5-on-5, only the Coyotes and Blackhawks are worse than the Ducks.

Not helping matters is the loss of defenceman John Klingberg, who hadn’t provided the hoped-for offensive verve that he had supplied with the Stars. Nevertheless, Klingberg was a critical playmaker and a dangerous offensive presence on the Ducks’ back end. With Klingberg injured, only Cam Fowler offers a credible offensive threat from the blue line.

On Tuesday night against Nashville (the last time Anaheim registered a goal), the Ducks’ best looks came off counterattack chances triggered by Nashville puck management miscues. If Minnesota manages the puck well, Anaheim will have to lean on opportunistically flying the zone, Terry and Zegras’s magic, and the first power-play unit, which doesn’t include Strome or Vatrano.

One large impediment to the Ducks’ offensive aspirations is the Wild’s shutdown line. Jordan Greenway, Joel Eriksson Ek, and Marcus Foligno haven’t played much together this season because of injuries, but last year they faced opponents’ best lines and only allowed five 5-on-5 goals in 430 minutes. At home, the Wild will get to match that line up against whomever they please.

We will see on Saturday if Strome and/or Vatrano are matched up against the stifling Eriksson Ek line or the gangbusters of the Kirill Kaprizov line, but either matchup likely spells doom. The Ducks are in a dark place and, from a hockey betting standpoint, now is the time to pounce.

Picks: Ryan Strome U 0.5 points -160, Frank Vatrano U 0.5 points -170

New Jersey Devils at Philadelphia Flyers

Saturday, December 3 – 7:00 PM ET

The Flyers are fantastically outmatched in this contest. The Devils are the best team in the NHL in the advanced stats, and the Flyers are one of the worst. The Flyers rank dead last in goals per game, while the Devils are second best in goals against.

On Thursday night, the Flyers welcomed back Travis Konecny, who manages to lead the team in goals despite having missed six games. While he is one of their best offensive creators, the Flyers struggled to muster offence against the Lightning, generating a 0.86 expected goals and one high-danger chance for the game.

It’s very hard to envision the Flyers maintaining consistent offensive pressure in Saturday’s contest. Philadelphia will want to assert its forecheck and establish offensive zone time, but the Devils have a decisive speed advantage. I suspect the Devils will use their quickness to put the Flyers on their heels for the majority of the game while it is competitive.

Philadelphia’s Noah Cates has registered points in six of 24 games this year. Scott Laughton has notched a point in seven of 20 games. Owen Tippett has points in eight of 19 contests, but he is currently mired in a six-game pointless streak. All three teammates rank as a negative in offensive rating on Evolving Hockey.

The Flyers are clearly overmatched at 5-on-5, but is there hope on special teams? Unlikely. The Flyers have the worst power play in the league, running what currently looks like a very shaky time-share where instead of concentrating their best talent on one unit, they split it up into two very poor units. Furthermore, the Devils have a top ten penalty kill, and either Devils goaltender the Flyers could see – Vitek Vanecek or Akira Schmid – is unsavoury for Philadelphia as both have sparkling goals saved above expected (GSAx).



The Devils are coming off a loss and have an opportunity to flex against a division rival. I think the Flyers will be chasing the puck most of the game and I am dubious of the offensive prospects of Cates, Tippett, and Laughton.

Picks: Owen Tippett U 0.5 points -155, Scott Laughton U 0.5 points -150, Noah Cates U 0.5 points -160

Washington Capitals at Calgary Flames

Saturday, December 3 – 10:00 PM ET

I aspired to fade Washington’s Anthony Mantha early in the week, and when I watched him against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night, I found myself constantly refreshing Twitter, frantic that he was injured. Nope. Mantha suited up; he was just used sparingly. He had 10:41 in time on ice, the lowest on the team in an overtime game. He posted zero shots and had no shot attempts. Like an extra in a movie, he was on the screen but outside the action.

Capitals coach Peter Laviolette jumbled the second and third lines against the Kraken with mixed results. Mantha started the game with Lars Eller and Marcus Johansson and eventually joined forces with Evgeny Kuznetsov. Mantha’s best play of the game was winning the puck in the neutral zone and propelling it forward for a transition opportunity for Kuznetsov and Oshie.

But Mantha’s lack of foot speed and diminished offensive agency blunt his ability to impact scoring. On Evolving Hockey, only defenceman Erik Gustafsson ranks worse in offensive rating. This is noteworthy because the Flames are a very good defensive team in the advanced stats, especially at 5-on-5, the only time when Mantha plays.

Perhaps shockingly, Mantha is the only player in this article that I am picking against that does not receive power-play time. Kuznetsov and Alex Ovechkin do double-duty on the power play, and Laviolette uses Sonny Milano and Conor Sheary as the forwards on the second power-play unit.

Before Mantha registered two points against the Vancouver Canucks, he had been held pointless for five consecutive games. The Canucks have reality television DNA because they are the disaster you can’t turn away from, and Mantha’s goal was made possible by Kyle Burrough deciding to leave him all alone in front of the net.

Calgary is a far stingier squad than Vancouver, and after the Flames lost 3-0 to the Capitals at the end of November, I think they will win a low-scoring game and blank Mantha.

Pick: Anthony Mantha U 0.5 points -170