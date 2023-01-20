Hockey bettors yearning for moments of clarity should be ready for disappointment. The NHL is too chaotic and ever-changing to be predictable. But the regular season does offer small, subtle revelations. These insights can be tucked away until the right opportunity presents itself.

Like this weekend. This Saturday, the theme is profiting off skepticism. I am dubious of the Montreal Canadiens’ and New York Islanders’ scoring potential, and I am doubtful that the Blackhawks’ recent success will continue.

Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens

Saturday, January 21 – 7:00 PM ET

Scoring points in three straight games has been an infrequent occurrence for Canadiens forward Josh Anderson. With 13 goals and three assists on the year, Anderson has posted goals in the last two games, putting him in position to go on a three-game point streak.

But over the past two seasons, there has been only one time when Anderson has had three straight games with a point, and that was in the final three games of last season. However, the final contest in that streak should come with a large, moon-sized asterisk.

The Canadiens beat the Florida Panthers 10-2 in the season finale, as Florida sat nearly all their starters. Aleksi Heponiemi led all Panthers forwards in ice time. Cole Schwindt played nearly 19 minutes. It was a meaningless game, but Anderson finished the season on a high note.

In fairness, Anderson is a nice contributor. After Cole Caufield, Anderson has the best offensive rating on the team per Evolving Hockey. He can push opponents back with his speed, affording him clean entries, and he hangs around the low slot at even strength and on the power play.

This isn’t a burning hot take, but I think the Maple Leafs are a bad matchup for the Canadiens, who rely on the rush to generate offence. The Maple Leafs’ vulnerability lies in their defencemen coughing up pucks on the forecheck, but I think it’s unlikely the Habs’ forecheckers cause issues for the Leafs when they try to move the puck north.

Concerning Toronto’s transition defence, I think its defencemen have the mobility to keep Anderson to the perimeter and limit his line—with Mike Hoffman and Kirby Dach—to one-and-dones.

The Anderson, Hoffman, Dach trio has played a smidge under 25 minutes together at 5-on-5, but they’ve been outshot and are flailing in expected goals (albeit they have a tiny edge in high-danger chances).

In the Canadiens’ recent four-game stretch from January 12th to January 17th, when they went 3-1, Sam Montembeault posted an outrageous 8.95 Goals Saved Above Expected GSAx. His play dipped against Florida in the Habs’ 6-2 defeat Thursday, but the possibility of a heroic Montreal goaltending effort, coupled with the Maple Leafs’ mediocre road record, spooks me from playing Toronto at the regulation line.

Instead, I like Anderson to be held off the scoresheet since Toronto should dominate 5-on-5 and he doesn’t play first unit on the man advantage. Even though I’m slightly terrified the Maple Leafs’ five-man forward power-play unit surrenders a shorthanded breakaway to Anderson, I still like this under.

Pick: Josh Anderson U 0.5 points -170

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders

Saturday, January 21 – 7:30 PM ET

New York’s Josh Bailey is a pass-first forward, but he’s not a playmaker. Unlike teammate Mathew Barzal, a gifted transporter of the puck through the neutral zone who opens up seams and time for his teammates, Bailey doesn’t produce offence. He looks to pass as his first, second, and third option.

As if to reinforce this predilection, Bailey forfeited the opportunity to shoot on a semi-breakaway against the Buffalo Sabres Thursday night as he skated beneath the goal line and passed through the crease to no one in particular. When he is on the right flank on the second unit of the power play, penalty killers play the pass. Not possessing an especially hard shot, when Bailey switches with Anthony Beauvillier to play the bumper, no one on the other side is exactly quaking.

Bailey has a point in two of his last three games, but Saturday he’ll have his work cut out for him. Carolina is the best team in the advanced stats on the road, and by a large margin. Propelling the Hurricanes to their dominance of 5-on-5 play is their team defence, which is first in expected goals against and high-danger chances against on the road.

This should sound unsettling for the Islanders as 2023 has not been kind to them offensively. They have been held to one goal five different times in the new year, and two goals three times. Coach Lane Lambert, distressed witness to the offensive desert, has tried moving around the forward lines. Bailey was playing with Barzal. Now he is with Brock Nelson and Beauvillier. On Thursday night, they accounted for a goal, with Bailey’s chip pass in the neutral zone advancing the play.

Six Islanders forwards have better offensive ratings than Bailey on Evolving Hockey. In individual high-danger chances per hour among Islanders forwards who have played 20 or more games, Bailey ranks ninth. Bailey has points in 17 of 43 games this season, which is wildly underwhelming. He looks much more like a bottom-six forward playing top-six minutes, but New York’s forward depth is ravaged, so Bailey is forced into a role he is not capable of consistently fulfilling.

The Hurricanes’ forecheck should have no problem forcing turnovers on the Islanders’ wobbly breakout. Since I am anticipating that the Islanders will be hemmed in their own end for long stretches, I am bearish on Bailey’s scoring prospects. If he plays with Nelson on Saturday, that does pose potential peril because Nelson is streaky, and he lit the lamp on Saturday. But with the Islanders’ offence sputtering, I am eager to fade Bailey against a top defensive team, and Saturday is an opportunity to do so.

Pick: Josh Bailey U 0.5 points -160

Chicago Blackhawks vs. St. Louis Blues

Saturday, January 21 – 8:00 PM ET

The Blues have postseason aspirations and the Blackhawks have been in spoiler mode since November, but what both teams are looking to execute on Saturday has striking similarities. Both want more territorial time to mitigate their puck management and defensive coverage woes.

On January 5th, the Blackhawks’ record was 8-25-4, and they were mired in a five-game losing streak. Then something strange happened – they started winning. The Blackhawks have won five of their last six games. They beat the Calgary Flames and Colorado Avalanche. They staged a two-goal comeback against the Buffalo Sabres and defeated the Flyers despite trailing 1-0 after the first frame.

The Blackhawks’ agenda is clear. Get the puck deep below the goal line. Find their defencemen on the low-to-high play and for the second wave off the rush. Have the weak side forward fly the zone for a transition look when the puck looks like it’s about to change to Chicago possession. Use a high forward to set up a shooter in the slot and look for fly-by tips in the middle slot. And, most importantly, have support hang back so the blue line can be defended more aggressively.

But they are still the Blackhawks. Play in their own end is usually a mess. Their zone exits are always susceptible to a turnover and their defensive coverage can look rudderless. The Buffalo Sabres and Philadelphia Flyers both made the same mistake against Chicago. When these teams got very good looks, they bypassed them in search of the pretty pass. While Petr Mrazek hasn’t sunk the Blackhawks in his last two starts, he has one of the worst Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) in the NHL. When the Blues puncture the Blackhawks’ defence, they’d be wise to test Mrazek.

This iteration of the Blues is fighting for its existence. With the trade deadline looming, if St. Louis doesn’t entrench itself in the postseason firmament, there will be incentive to sell off key unrestricted free agents like Ryan O’Reilly and Vladimir Tarasenko.

The Blues have won six of their last nine since 2023 began, even though their advanced stats in those nine games are abhorrent. The Blues’ opponent on Saturday has the worst analytics of any team in the NHL on the road with a woeful record of 4-11-2. This is a must-win game for St. Louis.

Blues forward Jordan Kyrou is one of the NHL’s best in rush chances, and his center, Robert Thomas, is one of the league’s best passers off the rush. Their two-man game offers the potential to shred the Blackhawks with their quick-strike attack. I think improved play from goaltender Jordan Binnington and more talent carries the Blues, and I like them in regulation to make the number palatable.

Pick: Blues’ 60 minute line -160