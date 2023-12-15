Intelligent Hockey: Best Bets for Saturday's Slate

Before mid-December, the stakes were blurrier. A playoff spot, even with long odds, could be wishcasted by an optimistic organization in the middle of a rebuild. For good teams, Stanley Cup form wasn’t expected to have fully crystalized.

By the holidays, illusions are mostly punctured. Coaches get fired. Underachieving players and teams feel the thrum of increasing pressure. Contenders are sizing up whether they have the right personnel.

This week I wager that two struggling organizations, the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Pittsburgh Penguins, have the means to stay competitive as underdogs. And though the Los Angeles Kings are on their biggest losing streak of the season, I think that, against an eminently beatable Seattle Kraken team, they continue to find success playing outside Crypto.com Arena.

Pittsburgh Penguins at Toronto Maple Leafs

Saturday December 16 – 7:00 PM ET

Since the day after American Thanksgiving, the results have been positive for the Toronto Maple Leafs. They have five wins and forced extra time in their three losses, collecting a point.

The underlying numbers are less generous, and the culprit is the defence. In that eight-game stretch, the Maple Leafs rank in the bottom five in the NHL in expected goals against per 60 minutes at five-on-five. Astonishingly, high-danger chances against are even worse, with only the Chicago Blackhawks allowing more per hour during that time period.

Compounding their defence issues is the loss of goaltender Joseph Woll, who had a 7.94 Goals Saved Expected (GSAx) before suffering an injury on 12/7. The Maple Leafs have kept their head above water in subsequent games, but their problems of defending are so far ranging it is hard to envision that continuing.

The Penguins will look to exploit the Leafs’ defensive woes by exerting pressure on the forecheck and cycle. Pittsburgh doesn’t have the most fortified defence itself, so its modus operandi is to drive the puck north in a hurry. The Penguins will chip the puck past pinching defencemen on their breakout, and try to catch opponents out of their defensive structure by harnessing the cross-corner dump-in.

In the offensive zone, the Penguins will force the Maple Leafs to box them out by shooting wide for tips or by trying to employ the backdoor play with a shovel pass from the outside lane. Toronto scrambling in its defensive coverage can get ugly fast. Look for the Pittsburgh F3 to sneak around the soft spots of Toronto’s zone defence.

In contrast to its wretched defence, Toronto’s offence has been prolific enough to overcome it. Against Pittsburgh, the Maple Leafs will certainly see open ice. The Penguins don’t gap up well in the neutral zone, and if the Maple Leafs give-and-go their way through the initial Pittsburgh forecheckers, Pittsburgh’s defencemen will sink deep on entries.

Opportunity abounds for the Maple Leafs on the forecheck and cycle against the Penguins. By powering the puck toward the net beneath the circles, as well as opening up the middle slot as an attack point, Toronto should get ample chances from a suspect Pittsburgh breakout that can give away pucks under duress.

Over the course of the season, the Penguins expected goals and high-danger chances percentages are superior to Toronto’s. And now the Penguins’ power play has reawakened after a long, painful hibernation. Goaltending could also make this game a coin toss.

Pittsburgh’s Tristan Jarry has the second-best GSAx in the NHL and, in October, Leafs goaltender Martin Jones cleared waivers. In Jones’ two appearances he hasn’t been bad, but this is a mismatch. With Toronto playing its fourth game in six nights, I believe the Penguins can win this game in regulation or force overtime.

Pick: Penguins Puck line (+1.5) -176

New Jersey Devils at Columbus Blue Jackets

Saturday December 16 – 7:00 PM ET

Forfeiting a three-game lead in the third period is extremely difficult. On December 5th, the Blue Jackets surrendered three unanswered goals to the Kings in regulation before being defeated in overtime. And then on Thursday, the Blue Jackets one-upped themselves, blowing a five-goal lead in the final frame to Toronto. Recently recalled Kent Johnson staved off the completion of the collapse by his winning tally, but it was on brand for the Blue Jackets. Awe mixed with horror is a nice encapsulation of this team.

Both the Kings and Maple Leafs are +550 to win their respective conferences on FanDuel, yet the Blue Jackets had the skill to leap out to a commanding lead on both. I think this same coterie of skill will allow the Blue Jackets to skate and compete with the New Jersey Devils, who are one of the fastest and deepest teams in the NHL.

New Jersey is one of the best in the league off the rush, and Columbus will need to slow the game down by getting the puck beneath the goal line and keeping New Jersey in a defensive posture. A critical way Columbus can stay on the attack is by quickly killing plays in the defensive zone. When the Blue Jackets force tape-to-tape passes, they get in trouble. They should not be afraid to chip the puck out or stretch the zone with an area pass. Too many turnovers on the breakout by the Blue Jackets in this game and the Devils will smash them.

New Jersey is dangerous off the counterattack, so Columbus needs to be careful when it attempts seam passes. Against Toronto, the Blue Jackets had success with the east-west pass, but the Devils could quickly bury them with a few intercepted passes.

The Blue Jackets face a sizable disadvantage in the faceoff circle. The Blue Jackets are missing Boone Jenner, and Sean Kuraly is banged up enough to keep him out of draws. If the Devils dominate zone time, they will prey on the Blue Jackets with their array of faceoff plays.

Columbus’s potential to snatch a game is nestled in its youth. While not all household names, Kent Johnson, Adam Fantilli, Yegor Chinakhov, and Kirill Marchenko are playmakers, and they possess the dynamism to push the New Jersey defence back and manufacture shots in the slot for themselves and their teammates.

The Blue Jackets have played four more games than the Devils due to a grueling schedule to begin the season. But prior to Thursday’s game against Toronto, Columbus hadn’t played since Sunday. The Blue Jackets were never going to make the playoffs this year, but their weaknesses have no doubt been worsened by fatigue. More rest and time to prepare should help Columbus on Saturday.

The Blue Jackets have played better at home than on the road this season, and opponents have either won or stayed within a goal in 21 of 27 of the Devils’ games this season. I like the Blue Jackets to challenge New Jersey on Saturday in a tightly fought contest.

Pick: Blue Jackets Puck line (+1.5) -125

Los Angeles Kings at Seattle Kraken

Saturday December 16 – 10:00 PM ET

I am extremely excited for this game because I think it could be a rout. Bettors are catching Los Angeles in a sour mood, as it has dropped three straight games and blew a two-goal lead on Wednesday. I think the Kings get back on a winning track in a landslide victory Saturday.

The Kings are 11-1-1 on the road and are playing one of the worst teams in the NHL in Seattle. Fifteen of the Kings’ 16 wins this season have come in regulation. Of those 15 wins, 12 have come with multi-goal margins. The Kings are winning games decisively.

Much is made of the Kings’ 1-3-1 coverage in the neutral zone, and Seattle is likely to attack it by gunning for the forward side away from the right D. The Kraken want their forwards stretching the zone, advancing toward the far blue line. Seattle isn’t shy about using a player to post up in the neutral zone and sling-shot the puck backward for a delayed entry. Manipulating Los Angeles’s step up in the neutral zone is critical to Seattle gaining speed and offensive zone possession.

In the offensive zone, the Kraken will strive to spread Los Angeles out and make passes to the weak side or from beneath the circles into the slot. Good luck with that. The Kings are the best defensive team in the NHL, and their physicality and checking in the defensive zone make it incredibly difficult to gain traction.

I think the Kings will feast on the forecheck and cycle. Seattle is guilty of doling out turnovers under heavy pressure, and once that offensive zone time is established, the Kings will be creating traffic in front and forcing the Kraken to box them out. Not only is their defence unrelenting, but the Kings boast a 3.62 goals per game, placing them third in the NHL. Los Angeles’s offensive depth and suffocating defence will make life trying for Seattle.

One unexpected area of strength for the Kings is goaltending. Entering the season, relying on Cam Talbot as the starter seemed extremely risky. Talbot is 36 and the Kings have Cup aspirations. And yet Talbot has been fantastic. Meanwhile, Seattle has gotten very bad play from Philipp Grubauer and merely adequate play from Joey Daccord. And with Grubauer injured, Daccord may play his fifth game in a row. Not ideal for Seattle.

The Kings have one of the best records in the NHL this season, and their advanced stats are equally, if not more, fantastic. After losing to the Kyle Connor-less Jets in their last game because of a breakdown with the forecheck and puck management issues, Los Angeles will be eager to grind this game out. I’m skeptical Seattle can handle it.

Pick: Kings Moneyline -156