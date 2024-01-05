Midway through the season, the conversation frequently turns toward accountability. Successive losses and unmet expectations lead to coach firings because someone needs to be held responsible. Poor puck management and bad decision-making in terms of positioning affects players’ time on ice. Lacklustre goaltending can potentially crater a team’s Stanley Cup dreams, and the tendency is to play the hot hand/glove. This week’s best bets feature teams under heavy scrutiny, and I identify three that have made some changes and are going to make a statement.

Buffalo Sabres at Pittsburgh Penguins

Saturday January 6 – 7:00 PM ET

Have the Pittsburgh Penguins figured things out? They are 8-2-1 in their last eleven games after losing 15 of their first 26. As NHL Network’s Mike Kelly noted on Twitter/X, the Penguins lead the NHL in inner slot shots over their last 11 contests.

Pittsburgh was mired in a horrific power-play slump, but since snapping out of it, only five teams have potted more goals on the man-advantage. At 5-on-5, the Penguins are getting more secondary scoring, not solely relying on Sidney Crosby’s line for offence. The Penguins look to be trending up despite a notable dip in play from goaltender Tristan Jarry since December 1st. And yet, despite all the fuzzy feelings, I just can’t quite trust Pittsburgh, and am choosing the Buffalo Sabres’ underdog puck line against them.

As good as the Penguins have been offensively, they can be exploited defensively. This reality is underscored by the fact that, during this highly successful eleven-game stretch, Pittsburgh ranks just outside the bottom ten in high-danger chances allowed.

The Penguins victory against Boston on Thursday showcased some of the defensive weaknesses Buffalo can exploit. Pittsburgh lost Bruins forward David Pastrnak in the slot, resulting in a goal. Boston center Morgan Geekie had a wide-open look in the middle, but his stick exploded when he tried to fire it on net. Pittsburgh’s defencemen can give up the blue line too easily and be beaten one-on-one on entries and around the crease.

The Sabres will look to use the stretch pass to attack in transition, and they are clever in terms of manipulating the defence on the rush. The Penguins can be spread out and attacked with the cross-seam pass, and Buffalo has the personnel to prey on this vulnerability.

The Sabres’ defencemen are perhaps the best agent for sowing confusion among Pittsburgh because they are active in the rush, forecheck, and as playmakers on the cycle. If they can avoid reckless puck-handling and risky passing that would enable the Pens to push the puck north and hem them in, the Sabres can keep this game close.

The last time the Sabres won consecutive games, they beat Colorado 4-0 and Philadelphia 5-2. The punch line? That was October 29th and November 1st. But I am dubious that this Penguins team can maintain any form of consistency. With a full array of weapons on offence and their defencemen possibly all suiting on Saturday (Alex Tuch is a maybe), Buffalo should be set to win two games in a row again. The prospect of getting Buffalo to win or keep this game within a goal is a bet I’ll happily take.

Pick: Sabres Puck line (+1.5) -170

St. Louis Blues at Carolina Hurricanes

Saturday January 6 – 8:00 PM ET

Being an NHL coach is a brutal job. So much is out of the control of the NHL coach and when one gets ousted and the team starts ripping off wins, it must be especially painful. Adjustments happen with a new coach, sure, but there are also intangible ways that change spurs on the players.

The St. Louis Blues fired Craig Berube in December, and they have won six of their last nine since Drew Bannister took over. Some of these wins came against NHL heavyweights, with St. Louis sinking the Dallas Stars (twice), the Florida Panthers, and the Vancouver Canucks.

By points percentage, the Blues are in contention for a wild card with their recent string of wins, but FanDuel is highly doubtful, setting their odds at +400 to make the postseason. So, what should be made of the Blues entering Saturday? Are they frisky or deceptive? For real or frauds?

Bannister has signaled he wants a more direct style of play that favors straight-line hockey, attacking the net from bad angles and shooting volume over quality. This is reflected in the numbers. Since Bannister has taken over, the high-danger chances created per 60 minutes have plummeted, dropping from 11.41 to 8.13. Under Berube, the Blues allowed the third highest high-danger chances per hour in the NHL. Under Bannister, that has fallen from 13.11 to 11.2. Bannister wants the Blues to play a low-event game where hopefully they control the zone time.

The Blues want to get more to the interior but are struggling, even though they are doing a better job controlling shot attempts. Their opponent on Saturday is an especially interesting foe for this dilemma because, in expected goals against and high-danger chances against, the Carolina Hurricanes rank top five in the league.

The Hurricanes dominate offensive zone time as their adversaries struggle to break out against their dump-and-chase and aggressive man-on-man forecheck. But goaltending has been a massive headache for the team due to Frederik Andersen’s health issues sidelining him long term. As recently as December 23rd, the Hurricanes had as many losses as wins. Goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov has played much better of late, buoying Carolina to a four-game win streak. But with Carolina playing the second game of a back-to-back Saturday, it is possible the Blues could be facing Antti Raanta, who spent time in the AHL this season because he was struggling so much.

On Thursday night, Vancouver found some success against St. Louis by creating turnovers off the wall on their forecheck and turning them into scoring chances. I see this game determined by the balance the Blues find between trying to stretch the zone and not getting caught above the puck. Furthermore, the Blues have pressure points where they will overload on an opponent in a non-scoring area. But Carolina excels at utilizing their defencemen and featuring the low-to-high play to generate traffic and tips. Can the Blues exit their zone cleanly, or will Carolina have them scrambling?

Under Bannister, the Blues can still whip the puck around, using men in the neutral zone to accelerate the puck up ice on bump and post-up passes, and with little pocket passes in the offensive zone. The St. Louis defencemen remain engaged in the offence. Just as importantly, the Blues’ checking has improved, with much more detail on the defensive side of the puck.

Speaking of team defence, I think Blues backup goaltender Joel Hofer is putting a healthy measure of pressure on starter Jordan Binnington to raise his play; Binngton finished with a 2.39 Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) on Thursday night against Vancouver. If the Blues can stay out of the penalty box, I think they can pull the upset against Carolina, but I’ll take the puck line in the event they lose in extra time.

Pick: Blues Puck line (+1.5) -150

Ottawa Senators at Edmonton Oilers

Saturday January 6 – 10:00 PM ET

It has been quite a roller-coaster ride for the Edmonton Oilers. One month into the season, it appeared distinctly possible that the Oilers and Connor McDavid could miss the playoffs. But since American Thanksgiving, the Oilers are the hottest team in the NHL by an Olympic-size hockey rink. McDavid looks healthy and back to his spectacular self, and goaltender Stuart Skinner, the primary reason the Oilers started so horribly, is playing much better.

The underlying numbers for the Oilers were excellent under coach Jay Woodcroft, but they have continued to sparkle under Kris Knoblauch. Nevertheless, the tweaks Knoblauch has made to the team are pertinent to Saturday’s matchup.

The Oilers were awful against the rush under Woodcroft, so Knoblauch has stressed less turnovers and risky plays in the offensive zone. The puck goes beneath the goal line and the forecheck has excelled.

Former Oilers great, Paul Coffey, charged with overseeing the defence, has exhorted the Oilers defencemen to be more careful about when they jump into the play: the light isn’t always green, so consider the situation. The Oilers’ defencemen still join the rush and are threats on the backdoor or for a tip in the slot, but more self-awareness about not getting caught beneath the puck has been stamped on the group. Having won six straight, Edmonton playing the hapless Ottawa Senators would look like another easy victory, but I’m not so sure.

The Senators also fired their coach this season but, unlike Edmonton, things haven’t gone so hot with replacement Jacques Martin. The breakout is a disaster and the puck management over 200 feet has been woeful, as Ottawa continues to feed opponents’ counterattacks. And the Senators’ forecheck hasn’t been able to create and maintain consistent pressure. Still, they certainly have the personnel to create a viable breakout and forecheck.

The Senators are flush with talent. After getting pulverized by the Canucks on Tuesday, including allowing five goals in the first period, there were signs of life against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, with Ottawa’s rush looking especially potent. Ottawa demonstrated they could attack with speed and open up passing and shooting lanes.

Edmonton’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday revealed a few things Ottawa could seek to exploit. The Oilers’ forecheckers got caught too far up ice and the Flyers were able to pounce by activating their defencemen. This even led to an almost unfathomable Marc Staal goal.

Another not properly fortified area identified by Philadelphia is that the Oilers’ defencemen can get spread too far wide in the neutral zone and the team could be attacked up the gut. I have to imagine the Senators have a better game plan for their breakout, and if they stretch the ice, they can possibly get behind the Edmonton defence. The Oilers’ defensive group has offensive talent, but it is far from infallible handling the puck in its end.

The Senators haven’t provided much reason to believe in them of late, but there are too many proud skilled veterans on this team for it to continue to be this pathetic. Even though the Oilers won eight consecutive games earlier this season, winning seven or more is incredibly difficult. I’m happy to grab the Senators’ (+1.5) puck line here.

Pick: Senators Puck line (+1.5) -13