Intelligent Hockey: Best Bets for Saturday's slate

The margin between winning and losing is thin in the NHL, and this truism reverberates over the course of the season. The Philadelphia Flyers and Edmonton Oilers are both on prolonged winning streaks and the Montreal Canadiens were just pummeled by the ­­­­­­­Ottawa Senators, the laughingstock of the Eastern Conference. But in betting, recency bias is the enemy, and I construct my picks with that in mind.

Colorado Avalanche at Philadelphia Flyers

Saturday January 20 – 1:00 PM ET

If someone just woke up from a coma and their introduction to 2024 hockey was watching the Flyers trounce the Dallas Stars 5-1 Thursday night, they would have thought the Flyers were the best team in hockey and the Stars were a doormat. To call the Flyers’ performance dominant would be understated, as they outshot Dallas 28-3 through the opening 30 minutes.

Put bluntly: The Stars couldn’t solve the Flyers’ forecheck since they were constantly thwarted trying to exit the zone by the Flyers’ defenceman sealing the walls and holding the blue line. Dallas’ problems were only exacerbated by puck management miscues, which Philadelphia, a quick transition team, was happy to capitalize on.

As NHL Network’s Mike Kelly noted, this isn’t an aberration. The Flyers are first in odd-man rushes, breakaways, rush chances, and rush goals. They are first in goals scored within 10 seconds of a turnover. And on Saturday, the Flyers look for their six straight win against the favourite to come out of the Western Conference, the Colorado Avalanche.

Despite all the good vibes surrounding the Flyers, I like the Avalanche on Saturday. Colorado has already lost two games this week, struggling Thursday night against the Boston Bruins’ forecheck. If the Avs cough up pucks on their breakout and allow their adversary to get to the inside like they did against the B’s, the Flyers will paste them. But I believe in Colorado’s ability to advance the puck.

The Avalanche have one of the most mobile defensive groups in all of hockey, and their breakout plays and puck-transporters like Nathan MacKinnon can parachute the puck into the offensive zone. Once on the attack, Colorado can exploit Philadelphia’s vulnerabilities, such as their propensity to overload on the puck or allow the cross-seam pass.

With Valeri Nichushkin and Artturi Lehkonen out of action, the Avs are top-heavy at forward. But the Nathan MacKinnon-led five-man unit is arguably the best in hockey, and Colorado has received more secondary scoring lately.

One big difference with the Flyers this season is their desire to stretch the zone and incorporate their defencemen in the rush. But the Avs’ man-on-man defence can choke off space and create turnovers, raising the possibility of counterattack looks for Colorado. With Samuel Ersson having played on Thursday, Colorado will likely get Carter Hart, who has the lower Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) of the two since December 1st.

Colorado has been a mediocre road team, but I don’t see this team losing three out of four games this week.

Pick: Avalanche Moneyline -130

Montreal Canadiens at Boston Bruins

Saturday January 20 – 7:00 PM ET

While fatigue is sometimes hard to account for in betting, it plays a role in outcomes. Look no further than Thursday night’s Canadiens game against Ottawa, the third in four nights for Montreal and the second of a back-to-back.

The Senators are perhaps the league’s saddest team, with advanced stats that have cratered since the coaching change. Despite a roster arrayed with skill at forward and defencemen, Ottawa not only has been losing, but has been beaten by multiple goals routinely.

On Thursday, however, the Senators had the puck on a string. They gashed Montreal off the rush. The Canadiens’ forecheck was conspicuously absent, and Ottawa zoomed into the offensive zone with little resistance. The Senators doubled the Habs in high-danger chances through two periods and had a shot advantage of 17-6 at 5-on-5 after the first frame.

But one thing the Canadiens have done all season is respond well after a dud. Before Thursday, there were ten other times Montreal lost by three or more goals this season. The Canadiens won six of the contests that followed these losses and, in three of the four they lost, they were defeated by one goal.

The Bruins will inevitably look to hem the Canadiens in their own end by getting pucks deep and pressuring them with the forecheck. While forcing the Canadiens to defend them in the low slot, the Bruins will deploy players like David Pastrnak, who can torch you with one-timers or by rolling toward the middle from the top of the circle.

One thing Boston hasn’t been able to rely on of late is team defense. Since December first, only four teams have been worse than Boston in expected goals against per 60 minutes (yes, Montreal is one of them). In high-danger chances against since the first of December, the Bruins have been worse than Montreal and rank just outside the bottom five.

While the Bruins’ goaltending has once again been terrific this season, Montreal can manufacture chances against Boston. I expect the Canadiens to get the puck below the goal line and force Boston to chase, eventually preying on a slow read for a slot shot. Montreal should look to get behind Boston in transition.

The Bruins have been one of the NHL’s best home teams, but they are shooting for their fourth straight win. Winning four in a row and doing so by two or more goals against a Canadiens team whose goaltender can steal a game is daunting. I’ll take the Montreal underdog puck line.

Pick: Canadiens Puck line (+1.5) -110

Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames

Saturday January 20 – 10:00 PM ET

Remember the time before the holidays? It seems like eons ago, and it was. If you’re like me, you saw a lot of family, ended up very tired, and likely caught a cold. I don’t remember what I was doing on December 19th, but it turned out to be a significant day. The Oilers lost, and they haven’t lost since.

The Oilers have won 12 straight games, tying the longest streak ever by a Canadian team. The New Jersey Devils and Florida Panthers each won 13 straight, in 2022-23 and 2021-22 respectively. The Bruins and Florida Panthers won 14 straight, although those streaks carried over two regular seasons. The point is, winning more than 12 straight puts you in historic territory.

The longest regular season win streak in the last ten years was in 2016-17, when the Columbus Blue Jackets won 16 in a row, one short of the Pittsburgh Penguins’ record. But while the Oilers’ advanced stats are outstanding, and their record with coach Kris Knoblauch is insanely good, the Calgary Flames can absolutely pull off the upset on Saturday. Here’s how they do it.

First, be opportunistic. When Knoblauch came in, one of the first things he wanted was to eliminate high-risk plays. But when you win a dozen games in a row, and you roster elite talent, it becomes harder to contain the decision-makers. On Thursday night, McDavid tried a spin-o-rama on the rush and turned the puck over. The Seattle Kraken’s Eeli Tolvanen flew the zone and converted on the breakaway. In the same game, the Kraken broke up an Evander Kane cross-seam pass and counterattacked for a goal.

These missteps didn’t end up costing Edmonton the game, but Calgary has the speed and gap control to disrupt and attack in transition, much like Seattle. In the same vein, in Tuesday’s game, the Toronto Maple Leafs generated chances off counterattacks due to Edmonton being careless trying to attempt a re-entry in the offensive zone.

The Flames’ breakout will determine if they win this game. When the Oilers forecheck and initiate their cycle, they are awfully difficult to beat. Edmonton is so good at pressuring down low and attacking the crease while having threats like Evan Bouchard to strike from the point. It is also one of the most aggressive teams in the NHL at using picks and interference to create separation. Calgary’s defenceman won’t always connect on his first pass to exit the zone, so trying to launch the puck out of the defensive zone instead of prolonged chasing is a shrewder route for Calgary.

Furthermore, the Flames are a feisty forechecking team. They spread their opponents out and use their defencemen with a lot of interchanges to feed the puck into the slot for shots and to funnel pucks toward layers of bodies for tips. Since Knoblauch was hired, Edmonton has been a top-ten team in the advanced stats, but with extended zone time, Calgary can bully its way into shots along the crease and disorient the Oilers’ defence to find slot looks.

In five straight games, the Oilers have trailed and pulled out a victory. Edmonton has been playing with fire and, against the Flames, I think they may finally get burnt. I’ll take the puck line to avoid losing the bet in overtime or the shootout.

Pick: Flames Puck line (+1.5) -182