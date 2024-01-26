Intelligent Hockey: Best Bets for Saturday's slate

Relating to professional hockey players is hard. Most of us have never performed our jobs with tens of thousands of people watching. Or been asked for an autograph. Or come close to attaining the level of physical fitness of professional NHLers.

But who can’t identify with looking forward to a vacation? Relief of stress and responsibility—that’s the best! The All-Star break is nearly upon us, and with sun and a drink in hand tantalizingly close, the need for players to sharpen their focus is critical. This weekend I am digging in, convinced that at some point the Edmonton Oilers have to lose, and emboldened that the Arizona Coyotes and Washington Capitals will be highly motivated to avoid entering the break with prolonged losing streaks.

Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars

Saturday January 27– 2:00 PM ET

The Capitals need to race toward building for the future, but they have one foot permanently cemented in the past. Their roster is populated with stars and faces of recent Stanley Cup lore (Alexander Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov, Tom Wilson, John Carlson, T.J. Oshie), but in 2024 they lack young talent, speed, and depth.

And yet, other Eastern Conference competitors with Cup aspirations are clumped together with the Capitals in the standings. The goal differential and advanced stats signal that Washington is abjectly bad, but the team has only one less win than the once doted on Los Angeles Kings. Washington currently has a three-game losing streak, and they’ve had a few three-game-or-longer losing streaks this season. I think they are primed for a win.

We know the message from Capitals coach Spencer Carbery: simplify. Look for Washington to play direct hockey that translates to getting the puck below the goal line, pushing the puck toward the point, and whipping shots toward traffic around the net.

It’s not a bad strategy against the Dallas Stars, who at times have struggled managing the puck and exiting their own end. The most glaring case came on Jan. 18 against the Philadelphia Flyers, but also at times in their last two contests against the Detroit Red Wings and Anaheim Ducks.

The Stars’ home record isn’t more dazzling than their record on the road, but some of the numbers for Dallas at American Airlines Center are impressive. In expected goals and high-danger chances, they rank top five in their own arena, and they rank first in even-strength goals and second in goals per game. The Stars have a wicked transition attack and are excellent at pushing back the defence and feeding the trailer on the rush. Dallas is as good as any team in the league at using the flip pass as a springboard for the rush.

But as good as Dallas is, the team does have vulnerabilities. When the puck is along the boards, the Stars want to swarm, gain possession, and pass the puck into a controlled exit. If the Capitals can quickly pass out of the overload, they will have an open man. The Stars really wilted against the Flyers when Philadelphia stepped up and held the blue line, and Washington can engineer chances off the counterattack by gapping up.

Winning by two or more goals is really, really, hard. Look no further than the fact that Dallas has won only 14 of their 48 games by that margin. The Capitals’ scoring by committee and goaltending have helped them pull out a surprising number of games this season. Don’t be surprised if they pull an upset on Saturday afternoon. Maybe it’s recency bias, but having seen the Stars eek by with a victory in extra time Thursday night, I’m happy to grab the Capitals’ (+1.5) puck line.

Pick: Capitals Puck line (+1.5) -128

Nashville Predators at Edmonton Oilers

Saturday January 27– 4:00 PM ET

A trope of horror movies is a house that is so haunted that, despite the owners’ cosmetic alterations, the spooky DNA of the house can’t be vanquished. I’m beginning to see parallels between the immutable haunted house and the Nashville Predators.

When Andrew Brunette was hired to coach Nashville, it was supposed to herald a new era. The Predators were going to pivot to more up-tempo, pace-and-space hockey. But sometimes it feels like the exact same Predators team of previous years. The grinding style and physicality are familiar. So is the reliance on traffic, tips, and the forecheck for offence. They still lean on their goaltender a little too much and are in roughly the same spot as always in the standings! I’m sorry, but Roman Josi headmanning the puck more isn’t the revolution we were promised.

In contrast, the Edmonton Oilers’ coaching change completely changed their season. With 15 straight wins, they are nearing historic territory, and their recent victories haven’t been luck. The Oilers have won five straight in regulation, all by margins of two or more. But as outstanding as their analytics are, and as good as their top players are, I think Nashville can beat them.

The Predators have been better on the road than at home this season. On the road, their advanced stats are among the best in the league and, curiously, their offence is driving it. Maybe for their home fans, the Predators try to make their plays too pretty, but on the road, they are formidable offensively.

I expect the Predators to turn Saturday’s contest into a brawl. They will force Edmonton to defend and box them out below the circles, and they’ll be looking to create chaos with two-to-three Nashville bodies wedged in the low-slot area. The Oilers looked a little lackadaisical at times on their breakout and coverage against the Chicago Blackhawks Thursday. If Edmonton isn’t sharper, the Predators have an opportunity for extended zone time.

Where I think Nashville might have the most opportunity for quick-strike offence is on the counterattack. The Predators pack the middle and front pucks well, and they would be wise to try to hit on stretch passes to attack in transition.

The Oilers have done a superb job cutting down on rush chances with coach Kris Knoblauch. But if Nashville swats down pucks at the line on dump-ins and chips the puck past Edmonton’s pinching defence when the Oilers’ try to keep the puck in the offensive zone, it will find a few chances to gain off the rush. The Predators like to layer their rush, but they also need to avoid hesitating and missing on a quality opportunity in pursuit of the perfect look.

Goaltender Juuse Saros and Stuart Skinner have had similar journeys this season. They started off dreadfully but have been top-ten goaltenders in Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) since mid-November. Speaking of mid-November, the Predators have only lost three of four games once since that point in time. The last few months have seen Nashville find a measure of consistency. With the Predators competing vigorously to be a playoff contender, I think they have what it takes to end Edmonton’s massive win streak. But for fear of Edmonton scraping out an overtime win, I’ll take the underdog puck line.

Pick: Predators Puck line (+1.5) -138

Arizona Coyotes at Carolina Hurricanes

Saturday January 27– 7:00 PM ET

For many people, the state of Florida seems like a refuge during the tyrannical temperature drop of a freezing winter. Whatever amount of time you booked, you almost always feel you could have stayed a little longer, if only to escape the snowy tundra that awaits you.

But this wasn’t the Arizona Coyotes’ experience. Florida was a nightmare, as the Coyotes got pummeled 6-2 on Wednesday by the Panthers and then drubbed 6-3 by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday. Optimism was in short supply coming out of the back-to-back. At 5-on-5 versus the Panthers, the Coyotes allowed 33 shots against (their third highest amount against this season), and against Tampa Bay, they spit up pucks when trying to exit their end and failed to kill plays.

But I think Arizona will rebound on Saturday. The Coyotes use a lot of motion, and they look to spread their opponent out by bringing a forward high and rotating, trying to use the width of the ice. The Hurricanes play man-on-man defence, but can be exploited when teams bring them to the perimeter and beat them to the inside. Look for give-and-go’s and an active role from the Coyotes’ defencemen as a potential disruptor in this game.

When the Lightning took a 3-1 lead on Thursday night nearly midway through the game, the Coyotes had yet to have a rush chance. That needs to change against Carolina. Using one-touch passes to advance the puck when the Hurricanes step up in the neutral zone will force races in transition. The Coyotes need to use their quickness to attack in space.

The Hurricanes’ game plan is obvious. Arizona has a defensive group that can be challenged one on one and look for Carolina to attack Arizona up the gut. On the cycle, force the Coyotes to chase them around the zone and attempt to box them out along the crease.

The biggest advantage for Arizona may be goaltending. Connor Ingram has been excellent this season (top four in the NHL in GSAx), and assuming Antti Raanta (who has one of the five worst GSAx) is in the net for Carolina, the Coyotes could win this game off their goaltending.

Arizona isn’t as bad as they looked on Wednesday and Thursday, and I think they have an opportunity to challenge the Hurricanes at home. At minimum I expect a one-score game.

Pick: Coyotes Puck line (+1.5) -120