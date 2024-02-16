Intelligent Hockey: Best Bets for Saturday's slate

The Florida Panthers’ shocking run to the Stanley Cup last season after barely making the playoffs offers inspiration for those teams now fighting for their playoff lives. The Toronto Maple Leafs, Los Angeles Kings, and Minnesota Wild have had seasons marred by slumps and unmet expectations. The latter two even had to change their head coach. And yet, if they get into the postseason dance, who knows?

This week, with the playoffs less than two months away, I’m highlighting matchups with teams fighting to avoid an early summer. One lesson I’m embracing: Desperation does not always ensure success.

Los Angeles Kings at Boston Bruins

Saturday, February 17 – 12:30 PM ET

Hockey is a funny sport, and sometimes that translates to good or bad outcomes that are undeserving. Right now, the Boston Bruins are stubbing their toes by no fault of their own, at least in their last two contests.

In last Saturday’s poor showing against the Washington Capitals, the Bruins’ 3-0 loss was justified. But this week, they outshot the Tampa Bay Lightning 22-15 at 5-on-5 and the Seattle Kraken 32-20—but lost these games. In high-danger chances, they doubled both adversaries. The shots and chances are there; the puck luck has not been.

The Kings will be a difficult foe on Saturday as Boston tries to dodge a fourth-straight loss. Pulverized by the Sabres 7-0 on Tuesday, Los Angeles committed turnovers through the middle of the ice and allowed mistakes to snowball.

Thursday felt like a return to Kings hockey in many ways. Los Angeles used stellar checking as a springboard for offence and controlled play in the corners and along the boards. Interim head coach Jim Hiller has professed a desire for Los Angeles to utilize its speed advantage at the wing, and that was evident against a zippy New Jersey Devils team. When the Kings are forechecking and defending in layers, they are an irritating team to play.

I don’t see a lot of goals coming out of this game. Boston goaltender Linus Ullmark appears poised to start on Saturday, and once again he is a top-ten goaltender in Goals Saved Above Expected (GSAx) this season. But as good as Ullmark has been, Kings goaltender David Rittich has been slightly better in GSAx since January 1st.

The Bruins have a versatile attack that will make things challenging for Rittich. Boston can attack off the forecheck, cycle, using the low-to-high play with traffic, or even through a five-man rotation. Bruins forwards and defencemen interchange well, and when David Pastrnak is on the ice, his teammates coordinate to open up the seam pass for his one-timer. Boston likes to use the area behind the goal line as a point of attack, and Los Angeles will certainly be game to combat them in some physical jousting.

Against the Kraken, the Bruins generated several odd-man-rush chances by skating and passing around and over the Kraken forecheck. Even if the Kings continue to manage the puck better, it is possible that Boston’s best chances could come from forcing the Kings into the wrong read in transition. How the Bruins devise ways to attack the Kings out of structure will be a critical component of this game, and Boston will need its defencemen to aid that effort.

The Bruins have been a strong home team and have only one losing streak of four or more this season. Having lost three in a row, I see Boston returning to the win column on Saturday.

Pick: Bruins Moneyline -146

Buffalo Sabres at Minnesota Wild

Saturday, February 17 – 5:00 PM ET

Minnesota forward Matt Boldy missed seven games this season while Dean Evason was still coach; nevertheless, before he was deposed, Evason had ample opportunity to put the team’s three best forwards—Kirill Kaprizov, Boldy, and Joel Eriksson Ek—together. He didn’t. His replacement, John Hynes, did not make the same mistake. And since playing together, the trio has been squishing opponents like a boot in mud.

In 145 minutes at 5-on-5, these three forwards have outscored adversaries 14-5, all while facing other teams’ best lines. They have a +16 high-danger chances differential and are dominating in expected goals percentage. Last Friday, at 5-on-5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins, the Sidney Crosby line was outshot, out-chanced, and allowed a goal while posting zero.

There were times when Crosby and company had trouble ferrying the puck past center ice against Minnesota’s top line. And at home against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, Hynes will surely look to deploy them against the forward group of his choosing.

The Sabres’ last two games have been emblematic of the whipsaw effect a season can produce. On Tuesday, they annihilated the Los Angeles Kings 7-0. Buffalo created problems for the Kings with its F3, and Los Angeles struggled to adjust. Then on Thursday night, Buffalo was shut out 4-0 by the Panthers.

In the first period Thursday, the Sabres failed because of the Panthers’ unrelenting forecheck and Buffalo’s lack of one. The Sabres couldn’t create speed and find room through the neutral zone and on entries, and the Panthers got to the inside and found chances with their aggressive forecheck.

In the second period, that changed. The Sabres found some traction pressuring below the circles and were able to wield their vast array of long passes (stretch, area, flip, and carom off the back-boards) to parachute out of their end and get in on the attack. Entries were cleaner and the Sabres found more separation. The Sabres didn’t generate a goal, but after a bad first period, it was a worthy pushback before Florida earned a multi-goal margin.

Minnesota can be a difficult opponent to create offence against. The Wild backcheck vigorously, which allows them to keep tight gaps despite a defensive group that is missing Jared Spurgeon. Even when the Wild get hemmed in, they can keep opponents out of the middle, and that shows up in their expected goals against and zone-time-percentage numbers.

I think the Sabres should try a similar strategy against the Wild as they did against the Panthers. Long passes to the far blue line as a shortcut against a deliberate breakout. Get the puck deep and force some of the Wild’s vulnerable defencemen to make quick decisions. Buffalo has playmakers on the defensive group, and they can stretch teams out with their mobility on the back end.

Most importantly, Buffalo will want to play away from its own end. The Wild carved up the Coyotes in their last games with scoring chances off the cycle. And with the injury to goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkhonen, Buffalo wants to alleviate the pressure on presumed backup Eric Comrie.

As well as the Wild’s first line is playing, Buffalo has spread out its forward talent and has the skill to get scoring throughout the lineup. Furthermore, Buffalo is playing better defensive hockey these days. Since 2024 started, only the Winnipeg Jets have a better goals-against rate at 5-on-5 per 60 minutes, and the Sabres rank in the top ten in shots against and high-danger chances against since January 1st.

The Wild have won four straight, tying their longest streak of the season. I think the Sabres may pull the upset, and I expect them to keep the game within a goal.

Pick: Sabres Puck line (+1.5) -188

Anaheim Ducks at Toronto Maple Leafs

Saturday February 17 – 7:00 PM ET

The Eastern Conference is wide open. The Panthers look like the best team in the conference as of this writing, but consecutive Cup runs are really, really hard. And yet, despite the door of opportunity flapping in the wind, the Toronto Maple Leafs are perennially unsatisfying. Recounting their recent exploits has to yield a chuckle.

The Leafs play tremendous defence when two of their best forwards are away with illnesses. When they have their full complement, they lean on their best player for three goals and still blow a two-goal lead in the final ten minutes of the final frame. On Thursday against the Philadelphia Flyers, Toronto’s game was, at best, uneven. And where they sit in the standings is a decent measure of how unremarkable their play has been.

The advanced stats aren’t there. (They are outside the top ten in expected goals and high-danger chances at 5-on-5.) The team defence isn’t there. The forward depth isn’t there. In 52 games, the Maple Leafs have won by two or more goals 14 times, which brings us to Saturday.

The Ducks’ excuse for this season is simple: We are in a rebuild. And a look at the numbers underscores that this rebuild is in the very early stages. Only three teams have fewer wins than Anaheim. Shots generated in the home-plate area are abjectly poor. The Ducks are near Chicago-Blackhawks-bad in terms of offensive and defensive zone time. They aren’t the worst in expected goals or high-danger chances, but they have a clear sightline of the basement.

With all that said, I could see Anaheim creating problems for the Leafs on Saturday. On Thursday, the Ducks did a nice job layering and gapping up to take away the Ottawa Senators’ speed in the neutral zone. The Ducks created goals off their play along the boards and forced turnovers.

Admittedly, they had a 15-minute dry spell without a shot. But Leo Carlsson absolutely pops when he has the puck, and Mason MacTavish has flashed his top-six ability. Anaheim has veterans who can gin up offence. If the Ducks can manage the puck (a big if), there is reason to believe they could create off the forecheck and gash the Leafs’ poor rush defence.

Auston Matthews is an absurd talent who, as demonstrated on Thursday, can swing a game by himself, and Anaheim certainly is susceptible to defensive lapses. Against Anaheim, Ottawa was able to use the area behind the net to find men in the slot, and Toronto certainly has the personnel to prey on the Ducks’ man-on-man defence with give-and-go’s and rotations to open up the slot or the one-timer pass.

But there are too many paths Anaheim can use to keep this competitive. The Ducks have a winning record when they score first, and if they fall behind, the Maple Leafs can lose focus or make high-risk plays to let the Ducks back in the game. The Leafs have shown they can play down to the level of their opponents, with their games against Columbus and Chicago being prominent examples.

The last time these two teams played, the Maple Leafs won 2-1 and Lukas Dostal made 55 saves. The Leafs will outshoot Anaheim again, but the Ducks will keep this contest close without having to rely entirely on their goaltender.



Pick: Ducks Puck line (+1.5) +100