Inter Miami and Kamal Miller are discussing a new contract after the Canadian defender was acquired from CF Montreal this week.

When asked how contract talks have progressed, sources described the conversations between Miller and Miami as “let’s see.”

Nevertheless, Miller is said to be “very happy” about his move as the trade presents the 25-year-old with a chance to “win now” in MLS, with a club he considers to have “big plans.” But, the trade also doesn’t close the door on Miller's aspirations of playing in Europe.

Miller was moved to Miami for American midfielder Bryce Duke and Costa Rican midfielder Ariel Lassiter, along with $1.3 million in general allocation money, which can be used to help Miami manage its roster under the salary cap.

“Kamal is a standout defender who’s just entering his prime,” said Inter Miami’s chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson in a statement following the move.

“[Miller’s] improved every year of his career and become one of the league’s best players at his position. He has also excelled on the international stage, including at the biggest stage in the World Cup. Additionally, this trade gives us the flexibility to continue making exciting moves in the near future and further strengthen our squad.”

Over the last year, the biggest speculation surrounding Inter Miami’s plan for its squad has been a potential move to acquire World Cup winner Lionel Messi.

Miller’s trade ended months-long discussions between Montreal and Miller’s camp, which, according to sources close to Miller, began with hope for a new contract and ended with both sides working toward a mutually beneficial parting.

Sources close to the trade say Miller had an understanding that a reward of a new contract would come following good performances. The Scarborough, Ont., native was named a MLS All-Star for the first time last season, starting 25 regular season games and then both of Montreal’s MLS Cup playoff games.

Miller than started all three of Canada’s group stage games at last November’s World Cup.

When asked to comment about contract negotiations between Miller and CF Montreal, the club didn’t respond. But following the trade, CF Montreal sporting director Olivier Renard told local media he felt the trade was positive for Miller and Montreal.

“We were in touch with Miami for more than two-three months for Bryce Duke – absolutely we like, I like the player – and Miami rejected every time the offer that we did,” Renard said.

“About Kamal Miller everybody knows that he was a very important player for us. Yesterday [Wednesday’s trade] the discussion was very positive. The discussions I had with his agent with himself [Miller] the last weeks -- everybody was on the same page. We never received an offer from Europe for Kamal – it’s important to explain that.

"Everybody knows that the ambition for Kamal was maybe to move, and he was very happy to move to Florida.”

This is the final year of Miller’s current contract. According to MLS Players’ Association website, Miller earned $345,000 last season.