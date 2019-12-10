Inter out of Champions League after loss to Barcelona

MILAN — Inter Milan was knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday with a 2-1 home loss to an under-strength Barcelona side.

Teenager Ansu Fati scored the winner for Barcelona four minutes from time after Inter forward Romelu Lukaku had cancelled out the opener from Champions League debutant Carles Pérez.

Inter, which had three goals ruled out for offside, needed to at least match Borussia Dortmund’s result against Slavia Prague to progress to the round of 16 but the German side won 2-1.

Barcelona had already won Group F and finished four points above Dortmund and seven above Inter, which will go into the Europa League.

The Spanish side rested a number of key players for the match, including six-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports