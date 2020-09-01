If Lionel Messi is to leave Barcelona during the current transfer window, don't look for him at the San Siro.

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio says there is no truth to the rumours that the Nerazzurri are interested in the wantaway superstar.

Inter sport director Piero Ausilio to @SkySport: “We’re not going to sign Leo Messi. I don’t even know where are coming from these crazy rumours”. 🔵 #Inter #transfers #Messi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2020

"We're not going to sign Leo Messi," Ausilio told Sky Sports. "I don't even know where these crazy rumours are coming from."

Messi, 33, told Barcelona last month that he intended to leave the club, but the two parties remain in dispute over whether or not Messi's annual opt-out clause had expired prior to attempting to exercise it.

Inter was one of the handful of clubs attached to a potential transfer.

Ausilio also threw cold water on the idea of selling Argentina international forward Lautaro Martinez to Barca.

Inter director Piero Ausilio to @SkySport: “We never started official talks with Barcelona for Lautaro Martinez. The day after the release clause expired we considered him out of the market. It’s over”. 🔵 #Inter #Barcelona #Lautaro — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2020

"We never started official talks with Barcelona for Lautaro Martinez," Ausilio said. "The day after the release clause expired, we considered him out of the market. It's over."

In terms of players coming into the squad, Ausilio said he hopes to complete deals for Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal from Barca and Serbia left-back Aleksandar Kolarov from Roma.

Inter's 2020 Serie A campaign is set to kick off on Sept. 19.