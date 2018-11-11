ROME — Inter Milan was thoroughly outclassed in a 4-1 loss at regional rival Atalanta on Sunday for its first Serie A defeat in nearly two months.

The loss left Inter third, six points behind Italian leader Juventus, which was playing at AC Milan later, and three behind Napoli, which beat Genoa 2-1 on Saturday.

Hans Hateboer gave Atalanta an early advantage with a tap-in and the hosts wasted numerous other chances — including an attempt off the post — to add to the lead before the break, as Inter appeared worn out following a 1-1 draw with Barcelona in the Champions League.

Mauro Icardi equalized with a penalty two minutes into the second half following an Atalanta hand ball but Gianluca Mancini restored Atalanta's lead after the hour mark with a header from a Josip Ilicic free kick.

Berat Djimsiti scored with a header on another set piece from Ilicic and Inter was then reduced to 10 men when Marcelo Brozovic picked up his second yellow card.

Papu Gomez completed the scoring with a long, curling shot that left Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic motionless.

With its fourth straight win, Atalanta moved up to seventh.

Inter had won six straight and hadn't lost since falling 1-0 at home to Parma on Sept. 15.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports