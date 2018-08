What's On TSN

ATP 1000: Cincinnati - Quarterfinals Now on TSN3

FIFA U20 Women's World Cup - Quarterfinals: Germany vs. Japan Now on TSN2

Little League World Series: Canada vs. Latin America Today at 6PM ET / 3PM PT on TSN1

2018 Duke Canada Tour: Duke vs. U of T Today at 6PM ET / 3PM PT on TSN5