International Team up three after Day 2 of Presidents Cup

The International Team has a 6.5-3.5 lead over Team USA after two days of the Presidents Cup.

Justin Thomas made a lengthy birdie putt on 18 to secure a win for Team USA. Thomas and Tiger Woods are now 2-0 while the rest of Team USA is 1.5-6.5.

Action will resume on Friday morning with Four-ball matches.