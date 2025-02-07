Invictus Games bring community, competition to B.C.

VANCOUVER - Patrick Levis was lost.

The Canadian Armed forces major was paralyzed after having surgery to remove a pineapple-sized tumour from his abdomen. His new reality only made worse the post-traumatic stress disorder he was already living with following decades as an infantry officer.

Then Levis found the Invictus Games.

“When I first became ill and became disabled following my surgery, I had lost my identity," he said. "Because I always had done sports and I was in the military, and now I knew that I was going to be released from the military because of my disability.

"The Games gave me something to aim for, and enticed me or encouraged me to start doing sports."

Levis won six medals, including four gold, when the Games were held in Duesseldorf, Germany, in 2023. He also found a whole new community of people living similar experiences to him.

Now he's looking to help other healing service personnel find that same magic as a volunteer during the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler.

“With the military, you're always part of an organization. And then when you get released from the military, you kind of lose that part of your identity," he said. "By participating at the Games — and coming back as a volunteer — you kind of rekindle that spirit that you kind of lost because of your illness.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, founded the Invictus Games in 2014 to champion post-injury achievements of wounded, injured and sick military veterans and other service personnel.

This year's Games begin Saturday with a grand opening ceremony in Vancouver and run through Feb. 16.

About 800 performers are set to entertain the crowd at BC Place during the opening ceremonies, including musical stars Katy Perry and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and musicians, bagpipers and dancers from communities around Vancouver and Whistler.

For producer Patrick Roberge, the show is an opportunity to celebrate and welcome competitors from around the globe.

Roberge also produced the opening and closing ceremonies when the Games were held in Toronto in 2017, and said the Invictus Games come with unique considerations.

“These Games are unique and very different than any other sporting event. A lot of these participants are suffering from PTSD, or they have physical challenges just to be present," he said.

"And so we really are adapting the show to make it very accessible for them, and also being very respectful for them. So we don't have fireworks in the show — it's not that kind of show. But it's going to be magical, it's going to be inspiring.”

Creating community from the very beginning of the Games is a must, said Scott Moore, chief executive officer of the 2025 Games.

“A lot of people who have left the military feel like they've lost their family, they've lost their support system," he said. "Getting back on a team gives them a goal, gives them an objective, and gives them that community back.

"For people who have left the Canadian Armed Forces, this will be the first time for many that they’ve got a chance to wear the Maple Leaf on their sleeve again. And that was so important to them during their service time. Getting that back is part of that magic.”

More than 500 athletes from 23 nations are set to compete in 11 adaptive sports this year, including — for the first time — winter events such as skiing, snowboarding, biathlon and skeleton.

Adding new disciplines has been exciting for organizers and competitors alike, said Moore.

“I love that challenge. Our team loves that challenge of being able to say we're the first to do this," he said. "The goal is to create the expectation that adaptive sport can be something that you do 12 months a year. For many of our competitors who come from outside of Canada, doing a winter sport is something totally new.”

Competitors will also take part in more traditional Invictus events, including swimming, wheelchair rugby and sitting volleyball.

Levis raced four distances in wheelchair racing back in 2023, winning gold in each, and competed in two categories of indoor rowing.

“Even though I received four gold medals in wheelchair racing, the one that I cherish the most is my silver medal in rowing, because that's the one that I felt that I did my best and I actually achieved my personal best," he said.

Levis also took some intangible prizes from Duesseldorf — lasting bonds with people across the world.

He's looking forward to seeing several of his Invictus friends in Vancouver and Whistler. They'll run into one another at events, meet up for meals, laugh and chat and share both highs and lows.

“That’s what helps you in your journey, is knowing that there's people out there that will support you regardless what your impairment is," Levis said. "You know that you’ll be supported."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2025.