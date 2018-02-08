WASHINGTON — Kyrie Irving scored 12 of Boston's last 17 points and finished with 28 to help the Celtics remain in sole possession of the Eastern Conference lead with a 110-104 overtime victory over the Washington Wizards on Thursday night.

Jaylen Brown added five of his 18 points in overtime for Boston. The Celtics have won five of six, and remained a game ahead of Toronto in the race for the East's top playoff seed after the Raptors win over New York earlier Thursday.

Otto Porter had 27 points and 11 rebounds for Washington, and Bradley Beal had 18 points and matched his career high with nine assists.

But as John Wall remains sidelined following knee surgery, the Wizards committed 22 turnovers and shot just 2 for 12 in the overtime period, dropping their second straight game after winning five straight.

RAPTORS 113, KNICKS 88

TORONTO (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and 10 rebounds, Pascal Siakam added 14 points and a career-high six assists and Toronto beat New York.

New York played its first game since losing All-Star forward Kristaps Porzingis to a torn left ACL in Tuesday's loss to Milwaukee.

Serge Ibaka and Jakob Poeltl scored 13 points, Delon Wright and C.J. Miles each had 11, and Fred VanVleet 10 as the Raptors won their fifth straight home meeting with the Knicks.

Michael Beasley scored 21 points for New York.

MAGIC 100, HAWKS 98

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Evan Fournier scored 22 points, D.J. Augustin added 16 points and nine assists, and Orlando held on to beat Atlanta.

Marreese Speights added 14 points and Jonathon Simmons had 13 for the Magic.

Taurean Prince and Dennis Schroder led the Hawks with 19 points apiece.