It appears Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving is more than willing to re-sign with Boston.

Speaking at a Fan Fest event at TD Garden Thursday night, the 26-year-old told the crowd that he plans on staying with the Celtics long term.

“If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here.” - @KyrieIrving pic.twitter.com/0wDLzuv5WL — Boston Celtics (@celtics) October 4, 2018

“If you guys will have me back, I plan on re-signing here,” Irving said. His comments were met with loud cheers from the fans in attendance.

Irving has two years left on the five-year, $94.3 million deal he signed with the Cleveland Cavaliers prior to the 2015-16 season, but he can opt-out of the final year and become a free agent in the summer of 2019.

Boston acquired Irving from Cleveland on Aug 30, 2017 in a blockbuster swap that saw fan favourite Isaiah Thomas go the other way.

The Duke product averaged 24.4 points, 3.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists over 60 games in his first season with Boston last year. However, Irving missed the last 15 games of the regular season and all of the playoffs after undergoing left knee surgery in late March.

Despite having Irving and Gordon Hayward on the sidelines, the Celtics took LeBron James and the Cavaliers all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals. Boston lost Game 7 on their home court 87-79.

With Irving and Hayward back healthy and James in the Western Conference, many believe the Celtics are the front runners to take the East this season and play in the NBA Finals.