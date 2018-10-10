With the NBA season fast approaching, TSN.ca takes a look at the big storylines around the league heading into a campaign filled with intrigue in both the Eastern and Western Conferences. Today, we look at how far the Boston Celtics can go this time around if they stay healthy.

Last season was supposed to be the year.

After a trip to the Eastern Conference Final in 2016-17, the Celtics were looked at as serious title contenders going into last season with one of the deepest lineups in the NBA.

Even before they added Jayson Tatum with the third-overall pick, Boston was brimming with a mix young talent and established veterans that were almost sure to take them to the playoffs for years to come. Then they handed out one of the biggest deals of the off-season to All-Star forward Gordon Hayward. But Danny Ainge wasn’t done. Following rumours that Kyrie Irving wanted out of Cleveland, Ainge landed the superstar guard in a blockbuster trade that turned the NBA on its head. If Hayward was supposed to be the piece to bring the Celtics together, Irving was the piece to push them over the top.

And then disaster struck. Fittingly enough, the Celtics were matched up with the Cavs in Cleveland to open the season. The storylines going into the game were all about Irving’s return to Quicken Loans Arena and how the new-look Celtics stacked up against the Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference. That changed in a hurry.

Just over five minutes into the start of the new season, Hayward fell awkwardly after colliding with LeBron James as he went up for an alley-oop pass. When Hayward looked down, his ankle was pointing the opposite way for one of the most gruesome on-court injuries in recent memory. It cast a sobering light on not only what was supposed to be one of the league’s most intriguing matchups of the year, but Boston’s entire season.

In late March, it happened again. This time to Irving, who had knee surgery and was ruled out for the rest of the regular season and playoffs. Amazingly enough, the Celtics made it all the way to Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Final, falling to James and the Cavs after a 7-for-39 showing from beyond the arc in the decider.

With their two superstars presumably healthy, just how far can they go this year with the same supporting cast that took them to within one win of the finals?

All eyes on Tatum

The answer might lie on Tatum’s shoulders. As a 19-year-old rookie, he averaged 13.9 points a night on 47.5 per cent shooting and took his play to another level once Irving went down. In the playoffs, he was their No. 1 option on offence, leading the club in scoring and throwing down a memorable dunk on James in Game 7.

His breakout season earned him comparisons to Kobe Bryant, whom he worked out with during the summer on footwork and post moves. Despite the success, head coach Brad Stevens remained level-headed when asked about his budding superstar in September.

“When you come in as a rookie and you haven’t played yet, you’re so intent on proving yourself,” he said. “And when you come in as a second-year player and you have had success, there’s a lot of challenges that come with that. Whether it’s teams are more honed in to you, or you don’t keep the same emphasis on building habits or you’re not as intent on proving yourself once again. Those can be challenges for young guys.”

But if there’s a rookie equipped to handle the challenge, it’s Tatum. Not many rookies have the ability to bring their team as far as he did in the playoffs, let alone 19-year-olds. Now in his second year, Tatum will look to help carry them even farther.

Depth, depth and more depth

The Celtics’ greatest strength might not be their star power but what saved them last year – their depth. They had eight different players average double figures in scoring, and it easily could have been nine with Hayward. Jaylen Brown took a huge step forward in his sophomore season, making significant strides in almost every major statistical category. At just 21, Brown’s ceiling is enormous, even with all the mouths to feed on offence.

Point guard Terry Rozier did more than just fill in for Irving last spring. Like Tatum, Rozier took things up a notch in the playoffs, starting 19 games and tallying nearly 17 points and six assists a night.

“Terry’s a stud,” Stevens said. “We said that last year when he took over the starting duties. When he comes in, he brings us unbelievable energy.”

Anchoring the Celtics’ defence is five-time All-Star Al Horford. They allowed the third-fewest points per game last season behind the San Antonio Spurs and Utah Jazz because of their size on the perimeter and Horford’s presence in the paint. He also fits into the high-octane offence, averaging double figures in each of his past 11 seasons while finishing second on the club last year in three-point percentage.

Then add in the two Marcuses (Smart and Morris) plus first-round pick Robert Williams and the Celtics are well equipped to handle the injury bug again if need be.

How far can they go?

The Kawhi Leonard trade should make the Celtics sweat, but outside of the re-tooled Toronto Raptors and the up-and-coming Philadelphia 76ers, few teams have a legitimate chance of challenging the Celts for the top spot in the conference. Sure, the Milwaukee Bucks might shoot up the conference standings if Giannis Antetokounmpo takes another giant leap forward and who knows, the Indiana Pacers could jump in the mix. Anything can happen, but what can happen versus what does happen is usually a different story. The Eastern Conference is a numbers game and right now, those numbers favour the Celtics.

Another number to keep in mind is 23. James and the Cavs ended Boston’s season in the conference finals two years in a row, but with LeBron’s tenure over in Cleveland, so is his streak of eight consecutive finals appearances. In other words, the door is open.

With Boston increasing their win total four seasons in a row – the only team in the NBA to do so over that span – they have star power, depth, coaching and playoff experience. The next logical step for them to take is the one they were supposed to take last year and get to the finals. If they stay healthy – a big if considering Irving’s history of knee issues and the severity of Hayward’s injury – they have a good chance. Even if injuries strike again, they’re well-equipped to handle them.

There’s a lot riding on 2018-19. Irving is a free agent after the season and even though he’s reportedly made a verbal commitment to remain with the club long-term, things could change if the season goes sideways. A finals appearance – or dare say a championship – should make that decision a little easier.

He told ESPN in September that he’s confident they could take down the Golden State Warriors in the finals. Tracy McGrady said they were going to win it all. Celtics legend Kevin McHale called them the best team in the East “by a long shot.” Boston was picked by 90 per cent of respondents in NBA.com’s annual GM Survey to finish first in the Eastern Conference. So yes, the expectations are there.

That’s nothing new. For a franchise with more championships (17) than any other, big things are usually expected.