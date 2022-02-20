BEIJING — Isabelle Weidemann carried the Canadian flag into Beijing's National Stadium on Sunday night.

The long-track speedskater's teammates across an array of sports – 220 of them to be exact – did pretty much the same thing moments later at the closing ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics.

Weidemann, who won gold in the women's team pursuit, silver in the 5,000-metre race, and bronze in the 3,000 metres, performed the duties as Canada's flag-bearer following the country’s 26-medal performance in China.

But each Canadian athlete sporting winter white attire who joined the 26-year-old from Ottawa draped their own versions of the Maple Leaf over their shoulders or waved it proudly in their hands as they mugged for television cameras.

The masked Canadians, who wore red at the opening ceremony Feb. 4, took selfies, recorded video and danced amidst a throng of fellow Olympians at the massive venue that was nicknamed the "Bird's Nest" for its unique outer structure.

Others hoisted teammates onto their shoulders on a cool, clear night in the Chinese capital.

Canada finished fourth in the overall medal race in China behind Norway's 37, the Russian Olympic Committee's 32 and Germany's 27. The United States was fifth with 25.

Norway also led with 16 gold medals, while Canada was 11th with four podium-topping performances.

Canada won 29 medals – including 11 golds – to finish third overall at the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

Beijing National Stadium hosted the opening and closing ceremonies for the 2008 Summer Olympics.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2022.