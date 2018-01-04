The New York Islanders signed defenceman Scott Mayfield to a five-year contract extension on Thursday.

Mayfield, 25, owns two goals and eight assists in a career-high 29 games with the Islanders this season.

According to Arthur Staple of Newsday, the contract carries a $1.45 million cap hit through the 2023-2024 season.

The Islanders selected Mayfield in the second round of the 2011 NHL Draft. He owns a total of five goals and 15 points in 65 games over the past four seasons.

Through 29 games this season, the St. Louis native is averaging 17:34 of ice time per game.