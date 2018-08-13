The New York Islanders have signed 12th overall pick Noah Dobson to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Dobson, 18, spent this past year playing for the Acadie-Bathurst Titan of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League where he scored 17 goals and led the team in assists (52) through 67 games. He also helped lead Acadie-Bathurst to their first Memorial Cup title with three goals and 10 assists during the playoffs.

#Isles Transaction: The team has agreed to terms on a three-year entry-level contract with defenseman Noah Dobson. Dobson was selected by the Isles in the first rd (12th overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft and won the Memorial Cup last season.



Details: https://t.co/n6W0GVKv3n pic.twitter.com/OeMoreJFXC — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) August 13, 2018

Dobson was the Islanders' second first-round selection, coming off the board right after the team drafted forward Oliver Wahlstrom 11th overall.

Since joining the QMJHL in 2016, the defenceman has registered 24 goals and 71 assists through 130 career games.

Dobson has previously been named to the QMJHL and CHL Memorial Cup All-Star teams.