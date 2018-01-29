Tavares: I want to play for a team that's doing everything it can to win

The New York Islanders will play home games in two different arenas next season, and likely beyond.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday the team's agreement to play 12 home games at Nassau Coliseum next season, with the other 30 taking place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The 12 games will serve as a trial and Newsday reports, if all goes well, the Islanders will begin split their home games between the two arenas until their new Belmont home is built.

The Islanders played home games at Nassau for the first 43 years of the club's existence before moving to Brooklyn's Barclays Center in 2015.

"The Coliseum is a special place. We had an exhibition game there this year and it brought back a lot of great memories," Cuomo told Newsday. "For me, it’s where I started my career, it’s where so many great things have happened. I really haven’t thought about it a whole lot. But I’ve always said the team belongs on Long Island. It’s where the team was born, created its identity... If that’s the case, it’s going to be a great opportunity, a great experience to go back there and to relive - and create some more - great history."

Their residence in Brooklyn has not been ideal. Fans have complained about poor sightlines and players have griped about the quality of ice.

Nassau was closed for refurbishing in 2015 and recently reopened in April 2016. With the new renovations, hockey seating has gone from 16,000 to 13,000. That capacity can be expanded upon, though.

The Islanders new arena in at Belmont Park is expected to be ready for the 2021-22 season. The Newsday report suggests the Islanders could even play more than half of their home games at Nassau in the two seasons following next year's trial.