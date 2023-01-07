READING, United Kingdom — Canadian international midfielder Ismael Kone made his debut for Watford on Saturday in a 2-0 loss to Reading in a third-round game in England's FA Cup.

Kone played the full 90 minutes in the matchup of teams from England's second-tier Championship.

Both goals came in stoppage time with Kelvin Abrefa scoring at the end of the first half and Shane Long in the 93rd minute.

Kone showed his speed and vision in the 73rd minute at Select Car Leasing Stadium when he accelerated to intercept a ball at midfield. He drove towards the Reading goal and found a teammate whose weak shot was stopped by the Reading 'keeper.

Fellow Canadian international Junior Hoilett did not dress for Reading.

At 20, Kone was the youngest member of Canada's World Cup team. He has nine caps for Canada and saw action in all three games in Qatar.

In early December, he left CF Montreal and signed a four-and-a-half-year contract with Watford.

Kone was named Canada Soccer Young Player of the Year for 2022. Born in the Ivory Coast, he grew up in Montreal.

Prior to kickoff Saturday, the announced crowd of7,954observed a minute’s applause in tribute to former Watford manager Gianluca Vialli, who died this week at 58.

Watford hosts Blackpool next Saturday in Championship play.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 7, 2023.