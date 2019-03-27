Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

TSN Golf Analyst Bob Weeks weighs in on a different kind of March Madness bracket - the one from this weekend's WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play from Austin - and gives his picks for who will come out of each group.

Group 1

Dustin Johnson

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Grace

Chez Reavie

Winner: It’s hard to bet against the world’s No. 1-ranked golfer in Dustin Johnson. He’s won more holes in this event (77) than anybody else since it moved to the Austin Country Club in 2016.

Group 2

Patrick Reed

Sergio Garcia

Shane Lowery

Andrew Putnam

Winner: While Patrick Reed works away with new coach David Leadbetter, Sergio Garcia’s form is strong despite his outburst in Saudi Arabia. The Spaniard advances.

Group 3

Xander Schauffele

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Tyrrell Hatton

Lee Westwood

Winner: Look for the X-Man to move on from this group, but expect a challenge from Cabrera Bello.

Group 4

Jon Rahm

Matt Kuchar

JB Holmes

Si Woo Kim

Winner: Rahm played well at the Players with the exception of a couple of holes. He can get away with that form in match play, but I still believe past champion Matt Kuchar will take this group.

Group 5

Justin Thomas

Keegan Bradley

Matt Wallace

Lucas Bjerregaard

Winner: Thomas isn’t yet in his best form, but it’s still good enough to move on from this foursome.

Group 6

Jason Day

Phil Mickelson

Henrik Stenson

Jim Furyk

Winner: This is the group of major champs and, while Day is playing well when his back is isn’t in traction, I will go with the hot hand and take Jim Furyk from this marquee group.

Group 7

Tiger Woods

Patrick Cantlay

Brandt Snedeker

Aaron Wise

Winner: This group is harder to pick than it might seem. Wise hasn’t been playing well of late, but has a good match play record in NCAA play. Snedeker can putt as well as anyone and Cantlay is ranked 11th in strokes gained: total. Still, I’ll go with Tiger to move on.

Group 8

Rory McIlroy

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Justin Harding

Luke List

Winner: Rory McIlroy is playing too well to not move on from this grouping.

Group 9

Justin Rose

Gary Woodland

Eddie Pepperell

Emiliano Grillo

Winner: Although he missed the cut last week at Valspar, Gary Woodland had done just about everything but win this year with six top-10 finishes in 12 starts. Look for him to move past the world’s No.-2 ranked player Justin Rose.

Group 10

Bubba Watson

Jordan Spieth

Billy Horschel

Kevin Na

Winner: Defending champion Bubba Watson played well last week at Valspar with a tie for fourth, so he should advance.

Group 11

Paul Casey

Cameron Smith

Charles Howell III

Abraham Ancer

Winner: A group with all four golfers having strong seasons but I’ll go with Casey who just won last week and is a good match play golfer.

Group 12

Francesco Molinari

Webb Simpson

Thorbjorn Oleson

Satoshi Kodaira

Winner: Simpson, who has been very consistent this season with a well-rounded game.

Group 13

Bryson DeChambeau

Marc Leishman

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Russell Knox

Winner: While he’s cooled off a bit after a torrid start to the season, Leishman has a decent record in this event, advancing out of his group in 2015 and 2017.

Group 14

Tommy Fleetwood

Louis Oosthuizen

Kyle Stanley

Ben An

Winner: Fleetwood’s game is too strong for the other three golfers in this group at the moment.

Group 15

Tony Finau

Ian Poulter

Kevin Kisner

Kevin Mitchell

Winner: A tougher group to choose than you might think. I give the edge to Poulter, simply based on his match-play prowess.

Group 16

Brooks Koepka

Alex Noren

Haotong Li

Tom Lewis

Winner: A semi-finalist a year ago, Noren might get some action, but he has missed his last two cuts. I’ll go with Koepka here, although the possibility of an upset from Li or Lewis looms.