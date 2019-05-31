'It's pretty much consuming my life at the moment'

TORONTO — As a longtime fan of the Toronto Raptors, "Outlander" cast member David Berry says he's "very hyped" about their NBA Finals matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Problem is, the Toronto native lives in Australia and either has to wake up early to see the games live or catch up later on in the day while avoiding spoilers on social media.

"It's pretty much consuming my life at the moment, as I'm sure it's consuming all of Toronto right now, and perhaps all of Canada," Berry said in a phone interview to promote the newly released "Outlander: Season Four" limited collector's edition blu-ray set and DVD.

Berry is among a chorus of homegrown stars — besides Drake — showing support for the team in various ways.

"This is trumping everything, how exciting it is in Toronto right now," said actor and comedian Gerry Dee.

Dee was at last Saturday night's decisive sixth game of the Eastern Conference final, in which the Raptors beat the visiting Milwaukee Bucks and clinched their first-ever Finals spot.

"It was unbelievable," he said, noting he was amongst the thousands of fans celebrating afterward on the street outside Scotiabank Arena.

"Somebody said, 'Is that your greatest sports moment live?' I'm like, 'That was probably tied for first.' I was fortunate to be at the gold medal (Team Canada) game in 2010 when (Sidney) Crosby scored, but this is very 'city' for me. I'm from Toronto, I was raised here, I was born here and so this is a little extra special."

Alberta-born, Toronto-based world champion figure skater Kurt Browning is excited to take in the games at home with his two boys.

"I remember '92, '93 when the Blue Jays won the World Series, so I know what it's like to live in Toronto and to feel the city win — and I mean win the big one," said Browning, who's head judge for the upcoming CBC revival of "Battle of the Blades."

"But since then, we have not really had that chance. So I said, 'Boys, we're going to get in front of the TV and we're going to cheer, and if they win it or lose it, we're going to remember it.'"

Nova Scotia-raised actor James Tupper watched Thursday's Game 1 of the Finals at a restaurant near his hotel while in Toronto promoting season 2 of "Big Little Lies," premiering June 9 on HBO Canada and Crave.

"This whole season my dad has been calling me, 'Jimmy, are you watching the Raps?' It's been all year," he says. "So for them to do this is so exciting and for me to be here, it was unbelievable."

The Raptors ended up winning Game 1 and Tupper felt they "really dominated."

"I think we have a good chance," he said. "We outplayed them and we played strong."