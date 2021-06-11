After a first 45 minutes of frustration, Italy's dominance was rewarded in the second half as the Azzurri cruised past Turkey 3-0 to open up Euro 2020.

Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne had second-half goals for Italy after Turkey defender Merih Demiral opened the scoring with an own goal.

In front of a raucous home crowd at Rome's Stadio Olimpico, the Azzurri couldn't break the scoreless deadlock in the first half. Insigne's first good look at goal was wasteful before Giorgio Chiellini forced a fine save out of Turkey goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir in the 23rd minute. The Azzurri captain was left unmarked on a corner and his header appeared destined for just under the crossbar, but Cakir got a hand to the ball to force it over.

Italy had a shout for handball late in the half, but referee Danny Makkelie denied the appeal and was backed up by the VAR decision.

It was one-way traffic to open the second half and the Azzurri finally broke through in the 53rd, thanks to a Juventus defender.

Domenico Berardi broke down the right side and sent a cross across the face of goal that was accidentally turned into his own net by Demiral for the first goal of the tournament. It marked the first time in Euro history that an own goal was the tournament's first goal scored.

The Azzurri claimed a second in the 66th. A hard shot by Leonardo Spinazzola was parried away, but right to Immobile, who opened his account for the tournament.

Insigne made it three in the 79th when a Turkish clearance only got as far as him at the edge of the area. The Napoli striker then curled home a beautiful effort past Cakir to wrap up the three points.