Italy's Retornaz beats Sweden's Edin for second Grand Slam win of season
Team Joel Retornaz - The Canadian Press
Published
Updated
PICTOU, N.S. — Italy's Joel Retornaz defeated Sweden's Niklas Edin 6-5 on Sunday to win the Grand Slam of Curling's Kioti National.
Retornaz made an open hit to concede a single in the eighth end for his second Slam title of the season.
Ottawa's Rachel Homan was scheduled to play South Korea's Eun-Ji Gim in the women's final later Sunday at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 12, 2023.