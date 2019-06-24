CAIRO — Ivory Coast began its campaign in the African Cup of Nations' toughest group with a 1-0 win over South Africa on Monday.

The Ivorians edged an early crunch game at the tournament in Egypt when Jonathan Kodjia finished neatly from a cross by Max Gradel in the second half.

The striker's goal was enough, although Nicolas Pepe hit the crossbar with a free kick for Ivory Coast in the first half and was denied again near the end when another free kick was saved brilliantly by Ronwen Williams.

Group D has three former champions in Ivory Coast, South Africa and Morocco. Morocco beat Namibia 1-0 on Sunday.

In Monday's second game, Angola scored a late equalizer to draw 1-1 with Tunisia in Group E when Djalma Campos pounced on a goalkeeper error.

Youssef M'Sakni gave Tunisia the lead in the first half from the penalty spot.

