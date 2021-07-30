Can the Blue Jays make a deep playoff run after acquiring Jose Berrios?

The Minnesota Twins are trading left-hander J.A. Happ to the St. Louis Cardinals for lefty Evan Sisk and right-hander John Gant, reports MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.

The Twins are trading J.A. Happ to the Cardinals for LHP Evan Sisk and RHP John Gant, per source. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) July 30, 2021

The 38-year-old Happ has struggled mightily this season, pitching to an ERA of 6.77 in 19 starts. He has also allowed a league-high 74 earned runs while striking out 77 batters in 98.1 innings.

The Cardinals will be Happ's eighth team having already previously spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, Toronto Blue Jays, Seattle Mariners, Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Yankees before joining the Twins last off-season.

For his career, the southpaw owns a 4.13 ERA spread out over 15 big-league seasons.

This comes just hours after the Twins traded starter Jose Berrios to the Toronto Blue Jays for prospects Austin Martin and Simeon Woods Richardson.