BALTIMORE — J.D. Martinez came off the COVID-19 list and hit three home runs, powering the Boston Red Sox past the Baltimore Orioles 14-9 Sunday for their sixth straight win.

Martinez got a chance at a record-tying fourth homer in the ninth inning and struck out swinging. He is the last of 18 major leaguers to homer four times in a game, doing it in September 2017 for Arizona.

The 33-year-old Martinez went 4 for 6 with four RBIs and four runs, one day after being placed on the COVID-19 injured list because of cold symptoms.

Rafael Devers homered twice and Alex Verdugo added a three-run shot to finish the three-game sweep. Nick Pivetta (2-0) allowed four runs and seven hits in six innings.

Jorge López (0-2) allowed eight runs and seven hits over four innings.

DODGERS 3, NATIONALS 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Clayton Kershaw pitched six innings of five-hit ball to win an outstanding duel with Max Scherzer as the Dodgers finished a three-game sweep over Washington.

Rookie Zach McKinstry homered and drove in all three runs for the defending World Series champion Dodgers, who are off to a major league-best start of 8-2 despite playing this series without injured former MVP outfielders Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger.

Kershaw (2-1) struck out six with no walks. Scherzer (0-1) also went six innings and allowed one run on three hits.

Kenley Jansen pitched a flawless ninth for his second save.

DIAMONDBACKS 7, REDS 0

PHOENIX (AP) — Luke Weaver retired the first 17 batters he faced and Eduardo Escobar homered for the fourth straight game for Arizona.

The 27-year-old Weaver (1-0) took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before giving up a broken-bat single to Eugenio Suárez, whose groundball found a hole up the middle. Cincinnati went into the game batting .312 as a team, tops in the majors.

Rookie Matt Peacock pitched the final two innings to complete the two-hitter.

José De León (0-1) allowed six runs over 4 1/3 innings.

YANKEES 8, RAYS 4

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Rougned Odor snapped a 10th-inning tie with his first hit as a Yankee, Gio Urshela homered and drove in three runs, and New York rallied to avoid a weekend sweep.

Odor went 0 for 4 before singling in his first game since the Yankees acquired him from Texas. Urshela hit a two-run homer in the third inning and had four hits, including a two-out single in the 10th off Collin McHugh (0-1).

Aroldis Chapman (1-0) pitched a scoreless ninth and Albert Abreu got three outs.

INDIANS 5, TIGERS 2

CLEVELAND (AP) — Logan Allen (1-1) recovered from a bumpy first inning to get his first win with the Indians, allowing one run and two hits in five innings as Cleveland completed a three-game sweep.

Detroit slugger Miguel Cabrera was placed on the 10-day injured list before the game with a left biceps strain.

Emmanuel Clase, throwing over 100 mph on nearly every pitch, worked the ninth for his second save.

Jake Bauers and César Hernández drove in early runs against José Ureña (0-2), who has given up nine walks in 7 2/3 innings this season.

PIRATES 7, CUBS 1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — JT Brubaker (1-0) allowed one run and four hits in 5 1/3 innings and had the first three RBIs. His two-run single down the right-field line capped a three-run second inning and gave the Pirates a 3-1 lead.

Pittsburgh’s Bryan Reynolds had the third four-hit game of his career.

Trevor Williams (1-1) was hit hard in his return to Pittsburgh, where he spent the first five seasons of his career before being released in November. He was tagged for five runs and 10 hits in 3 1/3 innings.

PHILLIES 7, BRAVES 6

ATLANTA (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia’s four-run fourth inning and had the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the ninth to help the Phillies snap Atlanta's four-game winning streak.

Alec Bohm doubled off Braves closer Will Smith to begin the ninth, advanced to third on a bunt and scored to make it 7-6 on Gregorius’ fly to shallow left. Marcell Ozuna’s throw bounced twice before Bohm was initially called safe — even though it appeared he didn’t get his foot on the plate against catcher Travis d’Arnaud’s tag attempt.

The play was reviewed and upheld, prompting fans at Truist Park to throw debris into the outfield and causing the grounds crew to come out to pick up the trash.

Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins homered for the Phillies. Héctor Neris faced the minimum in the ninth to earn his second save.

Jose Alvarado (2-0) pitched the eighth to earn the win. Smith (0-2) took the loss.

Ronald Acuña Jr., Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies homered to power the Braves.

BREWERS 9, CARDINALS 3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Avisaíl García homered for the second day in a row, this time off Daniel Ponce de Leon (1-1) in a four-run first, and Travis Shaw and Manny Piña also connected.

Brett Anderson (1-1) allowed one run and four hits in five innings for Milwaukee, which has won four of five.

Austin Dean had a two-run double for the Cardinals, who have lost two in a row after a four-game winning streak.

MARINERS 8, TWINS 6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kyle Seager hit his second homer of the game, a three-run drive in the ninth off Alex Colomé (0-1) as Seattle overcame a 6-0, sixth-inning deficit.

Seager had four hits and Taylor Trammell also homered for Seattle, which won a road series for the first time since Sept. 11-13, 2019, at Arizona. Colomé blew a save for the second time in four chances.

Drew Steckenrider (1-1) pitched a scoreless eighth, and Rafael Montero earned his second save in with a 1-2-3 ninth.

Byron Buxton has eight hits in three games to increase his batting average to .500. His 1.231 slugging percentage is tops in the majors.

ROYALS 4, WHITE SOX 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Michael A. Taylor scored when Garrett Crochet (0-1) misplayed Andrew Benintendi’s bunt in the 10th for Chicago’s second error of the day and ninth in nine games this season.

Greg Holland (1-1) pitched two scoreless innings, and Kyle Zimmer worked a perfect 10th for his first career save.

Chicago had won 17 straight games when its opponent started a left-handed pitcher, one shy of the major league record set by Atlanta from 2004-05.

PADRES 2, RANGERS 0

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Trent Grisham homered in the fourth off Mike Foltynewicz (0-2),and Manny Machado in the ninth against Ian Kennedy as San Diego completed a three-game sweep.

Craig Stammen (1-1) allowed one hit in 3 1/3 scoreless innings to lead six relievers after starter Adrian Morejon left after two outs because of an elbow/forearm strain.

Taylor Williams, Tim Hill, Austin Adams, Emilio Pagan and Mark Melancon followed Stammen as the Padres held Texas to five hits, three walks and two hit batters while striking out 10. Melancon is 5 for 5 in save chances.

GIANTS 4, ROCKIES 0

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Anthony DeSclafani and three relievers combined to scatter eight hits as San Francisco Giants swept Colorado.

DeSclafani (1-0) struck out eight and gave up six hits in six innings.

Brandon Belt homered for the first time this season and Alex Dickerson also connected for the Giants. Evan Longoria had two hits and two RBIs.

Germán Márquez (0-1) allowed three runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings.

