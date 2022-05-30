The Edmonton Elks have signed American WR J.D. Spielman, the team announced on Monday.

Spielman, 24, spent the past two seasons at Texas Christian University (2020-21), where he appeared in seven games for the Horned Frogs, recording 13 receptions for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Before his time at TCU, the Minneapolis, Minn., native played three seasons in Nebraska (2017-19). During his time as a Cornhusker, Spielman racked up 170 catches for 2,546 yards and 15 touchdowns. Spielman earned All-Big Ten honours in three consecutive seasons and led the Huskers in receiving yards and touchdown catches in 2019.