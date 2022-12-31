MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 32 points and eight assists, Jaren Jackson Jr. added 17 points and six blocks, and the Memphis Grizzlies broke open the game in the fourth quarter for a 116-101 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night.

Desmond Bane finished with 18 points and Steven Adams had 10 points and a season-high 21 rebounds as the Grizzlies won their second straight.

Zion Williamson scored 20 points for the Pelicans, while Trey Murphy III added 15. CJ McCollum, who scored 42 points and made a franchise-record 11 3-pointers in Friday's win over Philadelphia, had 10 points and was 1 of 7 from outside the arc.

New Orleans entered the game tied with Denver for the top spot in the Western Conference, while Memphis was 1 1/2 games behind in third place.

The game remained close until Memphis opened the fourth quarter with seven straight points for a double-digit advantage. The Grizzlies would eventually build the lead to 20 as Brandon Clarke and Jackson scored inside.

Despite a rough-shooting first half and foul trouble for Williamson, the Pelicans were able to keep things close and trailed 53-50 at the break. Neither team would take their lead to double digits after the early stages of the second quarter.

Memphis led 83-79 after three quarters.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: Murphy, who was listed as questionable with a right ankle sprain, started. ... C Jaxson Hayes hit a 27-footer as time expired in the first quarter. ...Williamson has reached double figures in all but one game he has played this season. ...McCollum has reached double figures in his last 11 game, including surpassing 20 points, seven times.

Grizzlies: F Santi Aldama, who injured his left ankle in Thursday's win over Toronto, was out. ... Adams grabbed his 3,100th defensive rebound in the second quarter. ...Made only 4 of 22 3-pointers in the first half. ...Jackson has six straight games with multiple blocks.

DELAY OF GAME

The game was delayed about 12 minutes in the middle of the second quarter due to a clock malfunction that left the shot clocks at over both baskets blank. After the delay, the shot clock time was kept by the 24-second operator and called out by the public address announcer.

UP NEXT

Pelicans: At Philadelphia on Monday.

Grizzlies: Host Sacramento on Sunday.

