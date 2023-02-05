Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant did not play Sunday night against the Toronto Raptors because of a wrist injury.

Centre Steven Adams (knee) and Dillon Brooks (suspension) also missed the matchup, while foward Jaren Jackson Jr. -- originally questionable with a thigh injury -- played.

The Raptors went on to win 106-103 after an impressive fourth-quarter comeback.

In non- Kyrie news, the Grizzlies will be without 3 starters vs the Raptors tonight. No Ja Morant (wrist), Steven Adams (knee) or Dillon Brooks (suspension). Jaren Jackson Jr, who was questionable, will play. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 5, 2023

Morant, 23, played just over 30 minutes in Memphis' loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers Thursday night. He had 24 points and eight assists on 45 per cent shooting. Brooks' suspension was the result of a fight with Cavs star Donovan Mitchell in the third quarter which saw both players ejected.

A two-time All-Star, Morant is averaging 27.3 points in 44 games this season for the Grizzlies, his fourth in Memphis since being selected No. 2 overall in 2019.

Following their matchup with the Raptors, the Grizzlies will be back in action Tuesday at home against the Chicago Bulls.