Toronto Raptors broadcasters Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong are currently spending time away from the team out of an "abundance of caution" after possibly coming into contact with an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, the Raptors said Devlin and Armstrong will miss the next two games.

Here is the full statement:

"We recently learned that members of our broadcast crew may have been in contact with an individual, outside our organization, who has since tested positive for COVID-19. As a result and out of an abundance of caution, Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong have decided to stay away from work and self-monitor for a period of time. Though this action is not mandated by the NBA, we are especially mindful of the example Matt and Jack set for so many people across the country, and we are very grateful to them for their consideration and responsibility. Tonight’s game on TSN will be called by Paul Jones and Leo Rautins, and tomorrow’s game on Sportsnet remotely by Eric Smith and Amy Audibert. Thanks to the team for stepping in, and we’ll look forward to welcoming Matt and Jack back to the airwaves soon.”

Armstrong also indicated that he looks forward to returning to the broadcast booth soon.