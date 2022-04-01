Jack Campbell will get the start in net when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed.

Sheldon Keefe confirms that Jack Campbell will start for the Leafs tomorrow night in Philadelphia @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 1, 2022

The all-star netminder has been out since March 8 with a rib injury and makes his return just as the Leafs announced earlier this week that Petr Mrazek will likely miss six weeks with a groin injury.

Campbell, 30, has a record of 24-9-4 with a 2.65 goals-against average and .914 save percentage this season.

Furthermore, Keefe said that defenceman Jake Muzzin is going on the Leafs' road trip. Muzzin will not play Saturday but is getting close to returning after being sidelined with a concussion since Feb. 21.

Jake Muzzin is going on the Leafs road trip, coach Sheldon Keefe confirms



D-man won’t play tomorrow but getting close @TSN_Edge — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 1, 2022

Muzzin, 33, has two goals, 10 assists and a minus-eight rating in 41 games in 2021-22.

TSN's Mark Masters also reports that forward Nick Abruzzese will make his NHL debut against the Flyers. The 22-year-old Harvard product recently signed a two-year entry level contract with the club.

Nick Abruzzese will make his NHL debut tomorrow night in Philadelphia



Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe spoke with the @HarvardMHockey product at the end of practice 👇 pic.twitter.com/XB3srIA8OZ — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) April 1, 2022

The Leafs are currently second in the Atlantic Division with a record of 43-19-5.