26m ago
Leafs' Campbell to start vs. Flyers, Muzzin nearing return
Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell will start against the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
Jack Campbell will get the start in net when the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, head coach Sheldon Keefe confirmed.
The all-star netminder has been out since March 8 with a rib injury and makes his return just as the Leafs announced earlier this week that Petr Mrazek will likely miss six weeks with a groin injury.
Campbell, 30, has a record of 24-9-4 with a 2.65 goals-against average and .914 save percentage this season.
Furthermore, Keefe said that defenceman Jake Muzzin is going on the Leafs' road trip. Muzzin will not play Saturday but is getting close to returning after being sidelined with a concussion since Feb. 21.
Muzzin, 33, has two goals, 10 assists and a minus-eight rating in 41 games in 2021-22.
TSN's Mark Masters also reports that forward Nick Abruzzese will make his NHL debut against the Flyers. The 22-year-old Harvard product recently signed a two-year entry level contract with the club.
The Leafs are currently second in the Atlantic Division with a record of 43-19-5.