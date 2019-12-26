TORONTO — Jack Dougherty's short-handed goal late in the second period was the eventual winner as the Belleville Senators held off the Toronto Marlies for a 3-2 win on Thursday in American Hockey League play.

Jordan Szwarz had a power-play goal and assisted on Dougherty's winner for Belleville (18-11-1), the AHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators. Josh Norris opened scoring, while Joey Daccord made 28 saves for the win in net.

Kenny Agostino and Adam Brooks replied for the Marlies (18-8-3), the Toronto Maple Leafs minor-league club. Joseph Woll stopped 24 shots at Scotiabank Arena.

Belleville went 1 for 5 on the power play and the Marlies were 1 for 3 with the man advantage.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 26, 2019.