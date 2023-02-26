The Colorado Avalanche have acquired defenceman Jack Johnson from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defenceman Andreas Englund.

This is Johnson's second stint with the Avalanche after he appeared in 74 games last season where he registered a goal and nine points en route to a Stanley Cup victory.

The 6-foot-1 defenceman has appeared in 58 games with the Blackhawks and tallied four assists this season.

Drafted third overall by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2005 NHL Draft, Johnson has 72 goals and 316 points in 1,082 games split between the Los Angeles Kings, Columbus Blue Jackets, Pittsburgh Penguins, New York Rangers, Avalanche, and Blackhawks.

Englund, 27, has three assists in 36 games with the Avalanche and a goal and three points in 15 games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles this season.

The 6-foot-3 defenceman was drafted 40th overall in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Ottawa Senators and has six assists in 69 career games split between the Senators and Avalanche.