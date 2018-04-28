Columbus Blue Jackets assistant general manager Bill Zito interviewed with the Minnesota Wild about their vacant GM job on Thursday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Hearing that Jackets AGM Bill Zito interviewed with the Minnesota Wild about their vacant GM job on Thursday... Wild talking to different candidates as the process continues. As @RussoHockey reported earlier this week, Preds AGM Paul Fenton first interviewed with the Wild as well — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 28, 2018

The Wild are talking to different candidates as the process continues.

The Nashville Predators assistant GM Paul Fenton also interviewed with the Wild.

Minnesota fired executive vice-president and general manager Chuck Fletcher on Monday.

Fletcher had been the Wild GM since 2009, but the Wild were eliminated by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round after five games.