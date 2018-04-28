44m ago
Jackets assistant GM interviews for Wild job
TSN.ca Staff
Columbus Blue Jackets assistant general manager Bill Zito interviewed with the Minnesota Wild about their vacant GM job on Thursday, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.
The Wild are talking to different candidates as the process continues.
The Nashville Predators assistant GM Paul Fenton also interviewed with the Wild.
Minnesota fired executive vice-president and general manager Chuck Fletcher on Monday.
Fletcher had been the Wild GM since 2009, but the Wild were eliminated by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round after five games.