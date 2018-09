Seth Jones sustained a lower-body injury during Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres and will not return, the team announced.

In 78 games last season with the Jackets, Jones had 16 goals and 41 assists for a career-high 57 points.

Columbus will be back in action Friday night when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins.