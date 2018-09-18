Tampa Bay Buccanners wide receiver DeSean Jackson thinks the club should stick with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick once Jameis Winston returns from his three-game suspension in Week 4.

"He's been playing on fire right now," Jackson said on the NFL Network Monday. "With the way the team is rallying behind him and just playing lights-out football, you have to kind of honour it. You know what I'm saying? You can't take the hot man out. You got the hot fire right now. It's like NBA Jam. We used to play NBA Jam -- whoever's got that hot fire shot, you go to keep shooting, man."

Through the first two weeks of the season, Fitzpatrick has led the Bucs to their first 2-0 start since 2010, leading the league in passing yards with 819. He's completed 78 per cent of his passes for nine total touchdowns (eight passing one rushing).

The 35-year-old Fitzpatrick's resurgence has been refreshing for Jackson, too, who has 275 yards receiving and three touchdowns through the first two weeks.

Head coach Dirk Koetter declined to comment on whether or not Fitzpatrick will start once Winston is eligible to return, adding that the club is solely focused on prepping for the Pittsburgh Steelers next Monday night.

"I won't be the one getting into that because we'll worry about that when the time comes," the coach said. "Right now, right after I get out of here we're going to start working on Pittsburgh, and that's all that matters right now. Everything else is in the future because it could all change like that."

"It's not my decision but I'm sure Dirk and [offensive coordinator Todd] Monken and the guys that make those calls, they'll make sure they stay on fire until that fire is out.

Tampa Bay defeated the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles 27-21 Sunday.