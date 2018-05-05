MONTREAL — Anthony Jackson-Hamel scored twice and Raheem Edwards had another as the Montreal Impact ended a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday afternoon.

Ignacio Piatti had a goal and three assists for Montreal (3-6-0), which avenged a 4-0 loss at New England on April 6.

Wilfried Zahibo scored two late goals for the Revolution (4-3-2), who are 1-2-1 in their last four outings.

Coach Remi Garde caused a stir this week when he said some players, including Jackson-Hamel, needed to do more work in training to earn playing time. It must have worked, because Jackson-Hamel got his first start of the season and made the most of it.

Garde had also said Edwards had not been dressed in recent games due to an off-field issue and he also got a start.

A quick counter led to the opening goal in injury time just before the intermission when Piatti sent Jackson-Hamel in alone for a shot that Matt Turner got most of, only to see the ball tickle over the line. It was the Quebec City native's first goal of the season.

Jackson-Hamel nearly had another four minutes into the second half but his curling shot from the edge of the box struck the right post.

He made no mistake in the 52nd minute. Samuel Piette forced a turnover and Jukka Raitala played the ball ahead to Piatti who slipped the ball to Jackson-Hamel on the left side to blast in a low shot

Piatti, with his sixth assist of the season, served up another gem to the right side for Edwards to convert in the 65th minute.

Four minutes later, Raitala sent a long ball over the top that Piatti ran down to score his fifth goal of the season.

Zahibo headed a Diego Fagundez corner kick past Evan Bush in the 78th minute. He got another off a free kick in heavy traffic in the penalty area in the 86th.

New England midfielder Juan Agudelo took a knock in the 35th minute and was replaced by Krisztian Nemeth.

Montreal had Victor Cabrera back from a one-game suspension, but were missing two other central defenders to injury — Rod Fanni and Rudy Camacho.

The Impact play at Chicago on Wednesday night and are back home next Saturday to face Philadelphia.

The Revs have a home game next Saturday against Toronto FC.