Winnipeg Blue Bombers star defensive end Jackson Jeffcoat and wide receiver Greg Ellingson have been ruled out of Friday Night Football against the Edmonton Elks with respective hip injuries, according to the team's official depth chart.

Jeffcoat, 31, is coming off a career-best season in 2021, where he recorded career highs in sacks (9) and forced fumbles (4) on top of racking up 26 tackles. His efforts earned him a spot on the West Division and CFL All-Star Teams for the first time in his career

The former Texas Longhorn has gotten off to a slower start this season, playing in five games for the Bombers, recording seven tackles, an interception and a forced fumble.

On the other side of the ball, the 33-year-old Ellingson is to miss his regular season return to Commonwealth Stadium, where he played two seasons (2019,2021) after joining the Elks following four seasons in Ottawa with the Redblacks (2015-18).

During his time with the Elks, Ellingson led the team in receiving in 2019 with 86 catches for 1,170 yards and five touchdowns. He was named a West Division All-Star, with his yardage total placing him fifth in the CFL.

In the pandemic-shorted 2021 season, Ellingson played 10 games for the Elks, finishing with 47 receptions for 687 yards and one TD, which ended his streak of five consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.