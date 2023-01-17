Jaguars vs. Chiefs: How to watch and stream NFL playoffs

The NFL playoffs continue on Saturday, Jan. 21 with a matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kansas City Chiefs.

Watch and stream LIVE on TSN+ beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.

The Chiefs finished atop the AFC West at 14-3 and have secured home-field advantage throughout the postseason unless they face the Buffalo Bills in the conference championship.

The Chiefs and Bills would play on neutral territory at the home field of the Atlanta Falcons.

Jacksonville was also a division winner this season, clinching the AFC South with a record of 9-8.

The Jags narrowly escaped wild-card weekend with a 31-30 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Chiefs are led by Patrick Mahomes, who finished first among quarterbacks in both yards (5,250) and touchdowns (41) in 2022.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are just three years removed from winning the Super Bowl, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in 2020.

Jacksonville will counter with Trevor Lawrence at quarterback. Lawrence, 23, was ninth overall in yards (4,113) and tied for eighth with 25 touchdowns this season.

Lawrence struggled in the first half against the Chargers, throwing four interceptions in the first half, including three in the first quarter.

Trailing 27-7 at halftime, the Jaguars outscored the Chargers 24-3 over the final two quarters to secure the win.

Saturday’s winner will advance to face either the Bills or Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship.