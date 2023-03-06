Calvin Ridley can play in the NFL in 2023.

The league officially reinstated the Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver on Monday, ending an indefinite suspension for betting on games at just under the one-year mark.

Calvin Ridley of the Jacksonville Jaguars has been fully reinstated, the NFL announced today. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 6, 2023

Ridley, 28, had applied for reinstatement on Feb. 15.

The 26th overall pick of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Ridley was acquired by the Jaguars during his suspension last November in a deal with the Atlanta Falcons.

The Fort Lauderdale, FL had appeared in 49 games over four seasons for the Falcons. He has not played since Week 6 of the 2021 season, having stepped away from the team citing mental health considerations on Oct. 31 of that year.

For his career, Ridley has hauled in 248 catches for 3,342 yards and 28 touchdowns.