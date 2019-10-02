Minshew tells story of when he tried to break his hand at WSU

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Disgruntled defender Jalen Ramsey missed his fifth consecutive practice with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday.

Ramsey was listed on the injury report with a back injury, the same issue that caused him to miss the first game of his four-year NFL career.

“We’re going to look at it, talking to Jalen today,” coach Doug Marrone said. “Basically it’s a day-to-day type thing.”

Quarterback Gardner Minshew, meanwhile, practiced despite a left knee injury. Denver linebacker Todd Davis hit Minshew low on the first play of Jacksonville’s game-winning drive.

Minshew wore a knee brace in practice, and Marrone said backup Josh Dobbs would get some first-team repetitions.

“I think you always got to be careful,” Marrone said. “And I think that’s probably the best way. I think we’ve just got to do a good job and be careful. ... I don’t think he can just come out here and just go, ‘Hey, everything’s fine. Everything’s great.’ I just think we have to be careful leading up to the game.”

The Jaguars (2-2) play at Carolina (2-2) on Sunday.

Ramsey missed one practice last week because of an illness, another because of his back and then two more to be home for the birth of his second child. Ramsey rejoined the Jaguars in time to fly to Denver, but was unable to play against the Broncos.

Ramsey told a weekly podcast featuring NFL players last week that his trade request stands. The two-time Pro Bowl cornerback had a heated exchange with coach Doug Marrone on the sideline Sept. 15 and then took exception to personnel chief Tom Coughlin’s criticism after the game.

The Jaguars have been reluctant to trade one of their best players, preferring to try to work out their differences.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL