Just one week into the NFL preseason, Canadian quarterback Nathan Rourke is already making a name for himself with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Last Saturday in his NFL debut, Rourke broke four tackles while facing third-and-16 to connect with Quadree Ollison for a 21-yard touchdown that proved to be the difference in a 28-23 win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Rourke, a native of Victoria, B.C., is aiming to make the jump to the NFL after spending his first two professional seasons with the BC Lions.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is impressed by what he has seen from the 25-year-old pivot so far.

“There’s some toughness there, obviously mental and physical toughness,” Pederson said. “His ability to lead the football team, he was able to perform under some pressure and duress, made some really good throws.

“Obviously, the one that is most famous right now. It’s just exciting to see from a young player who is competing and trying to make a spot.”

Rourke ended up completing nine-of-17 passes for 153 yards and converted another touchdown on the ground in one half of play.

Pederson has also taken note of how Rourke is handling the spotlight.

“I’ll tell you, one thing I appreciate about Nate is he’s just the same guy every day,” Pederson said. “He’s just humble, he comes to work to get better, and that’s the way he handled it last week.”

Rourke, who signed a reported three-year deal with the Jaguars during the offseason, is currently behind starter Trevor Lawrence and backup C.J. Beathard on the Jaguars' quarterback depth chart.

The Jaguars continue their preseason schedule in a matchup with the Detroit Lions on Saturday.