The Jacksonville Jaguars have fired executive vice-president of football operations Tom Coughlin.

The team announced the move via a statement from owner Shad Khan:

As per his statement, Khan said he initially intended to fire Coughlin at the conclusion of the 2019 season, but recently had a change of heart and decided instead to do it Wednesday evening. In his statement Khan also said that team head coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell will operate in their positions on an interim basis for the final two games of the season.

Coughlin, 73, was named executive VP of the Jaguars in 2017. Prior to that, he coached the New York Giants, whom he won two Super Bowls with (2007, '11) for the 12 seasons. Coughlin also coached the Jaguars from 1995 to 2002.

The Jaguars, who are 5-9 on the season, have already been eliminated from playoff contention. This season marks the second year in a row the team failed to reach the postseason. In 2017, Coughlin's first season as executive VP, the Jaguars reached the AFC Championship Game.