Doug Marrone will return to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the 2020 season, the team announced Tuesday.

The Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday to finish the season with a 6-10 record. Reports indicated Saturday that Marrone would be dismissed, however, the Jaguars said that was "100 per cent incorrect."

The Jaguars fired executive vice president of football operations Tom Coughlin earlier in December, but announced Tuesday that general manager Dave Caldwell will also remain in place.

This year marked the second straight losing season for the Marrone and the Jaguars, after finishing 2018 with a 5-11 record.

Marrone, who was hired by the Jaguars late in the 2016 season, has posted a 22-28 record thus far with Jacksonville. He led the team to the playoffs in his first full season as head coach in 2016, making it to the conference championship before losing to the New England Patriots.

Marrone’s stint with the Jaguars is his second tenure as an NFL head coach. He coached the Buffalo Bills for two seasons from 2013-14, finishing with a 15-17 record.